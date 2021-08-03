3 Subtle Makeup Looks for Every Occasion

When it comes to creating the perfect makeup look, less is more. And with trends moving well away from heavy foundation, bold eyeliner and bold lips, we teamed up with INIKA Organic to show you how easy it is to create a subtle, natural makeup look that will have you looking and feeling your best. A glamorous look is all well and good, but it’s not always practical for everyday occasions and doesn’t suit every face.

A natural, ‘no makeup’ makeup look works to enhance your best features, rather than disguise flaws. It’s a simple makeup approach that brings out your best bits in a subtle way. You’ll use fewer products, take less time, and you don’t need to know any complex techniques to achieve the looks.

Here are 3 easy subtle makeup looks with steps on how you can recreate them at home.

1. The classic ‘no makeup makeup’ look

This look is all about looking fresh and flawless without appearing to have made any effort at all. It can be trickier to pull off than you’d imagine but here are a few top tips from the experts.

Cleanse your skin

Making sure your skin is cleansed, moisturized and feeling fresh is an essential step when it comes to any subtle makeup look. For the perfect barely-there makeup, you’ll want to take extra care prepping your skin to help your natural glow shine through.

All about the base

A makeup primer will give you the perfect base to work with. Starting your makeup routine with a primer will mean you only need to use a light coverage BB cream or concealer to smooth over any small blemishes. A cream blush will also work to give your skin a natural flushed look.

Eyes that shine

Natural eye makeup is easier than you might think – just work with what you’ve got! Full, fluffy brows will help to frame your face – keep them looking natural with a clear gel to shape and set them. And give your lashes more of a natural curl with an eyelash curler followed by a simple, single coat of lengthening mascara to keep your eyes looking natural and not overly done.

2. Lightly polished makeup

For those looking for a makeup look that enhances your natural beauty, without being too over the top or using bright colors – this lightly polished makeup routine is for you.

Prime radiance

A polished makeup look always starts with a makeup primer. Layered beneath a thin layer of foundation or BB cream, a radiant primer will give your skin a natural, healthy glow.

Beautiful eye makeup

Keep your makeup look subtle by embracing your natural eyebrows. A tinted brow gel is the perfect tool to set your hairs in place. Select a color that best matches your natural hair color to create some subtle definition to help frame your eyes. A light coating of mascara is all you need here, but why not add a slight shimmer on your eyelid with an eyeshadow for that final finish.

A touch of color

For glossy lips with a subtle pop of color, try INIKA’s Lip and Cheek Cream. A nutrient-enriched luxury cream with a silky-soft formula that seamlessly blends into your lips or cheeks for the perfect touch of subtle, natural color. Infused with Sweet Almond Oil and Vitamin E to beautifully hydrate and protect the skin, this long-lasting color can be used alone or over your BB cream and primer.

3. Natural glam makeup

For those special occasions or days where you want a little extra glam in your life, this is our natural take on the classic glam makeup look. Opting for neutral tones and light smokey colors, use these steps to add onto your already perfected Lightly Polished makeup look.

Earthy tones

Use brown and earthy neutral eyeshadow tones to create a soft glam eyeshadow look. Think smokey eyes without the heavy eyeshadow and liner. Stay away from the harshness of a black eyeliner and opt instead for a brown eyeshadow used along the waterline of your eye for a softer look. Your trusty eyelash curler will add shape and length to your natural lashes and a few coats of a lengthening mascara will enhance your eyes, giving you that subtle but glam look.

Nude lips

When someone says ‘glamorous’ makeup, it usually conjures images of a bright bold red lip. While we love a classic red lip, try a nude colored lipstick to keep your look subtle. Layer it with a clear lipgloss for a classic yet striking finishing touch to your makeup look.

