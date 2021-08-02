Top Tips for More Effective Oral Hygiene

Strong and healthy teeth aren’t just essential to maintaining your appearance, but are also extremely connected to your overall health and wellbeing. And, achieving good oral health starts with proper oral hygiene. From the toothbrush that you use to how often you visit the dentist and even the food and drink that you consume, there are lots of things that you can do to improve your dental health and get stronger, healthier and better-looking teeth.

Upgrade Your Toothbrush

One of the simplest things that you can do to improve your dental hygiene right now is upgrade your toothbrush. Ideally, you should replace your toothbrush at least once every couple of months. If you are currently using a regular manual brush, then consider getting an electric toothbrush for your next one since this can have many benefits when it comes to your dental health. The Bruush electric toothbrush uses sonic technology to clean your teeth thoroughly without damaging your gums, applying just the right amount of pressure and making sure that you brush for the optimal amount of time, every time.

Get into a Daily Routine

Good dental hygiene should be something that you make into a key part of your daily routine. But while you might know how important it is to brush your teeth daily, there could be more that you can do to improve your dental hygiene and health even more. Flossing your teeth is something that is easy to forget to do, but it’s important to do this every day as it removes plaque and bacteria build-up from the areas of your teeth that are difficult for your toothbrush to reach such as under the gumline and in between teeth. A water flosser can be a good investment if you don’t like regular floss.

Visit Your Dentist

A visit to the dentist isn’t just for when you start getting painful teeth and gums. In fact, if you’re already in pain with your teeth, you probably should have seen the dentist a while ago. While going to the dentist might not be up there on your list of things to do when you have some spare time, going for a checkup every six months can help you avoid nasty toothache problems and even more serious issues.

Watch Your Diet

Finally, the food and drink that you consume can have a bigger impact on your teeth than you might realize. Sugary foods and drinks can cause your teeth to decay much faster and can weaken your enamel which might lead to tooth sensitivity in the future. Cutting down on sugar isn’t just good for your teeth, but also for your overall health. Along with that, watch out for any drinks that are known for staining teeth like coffee, tea and red wine. While they won’t cause as much damage as sugar, they can lead to discoloration of the teeth.

When it comes to oral hygiene, keeping up with these four things will help you maintain healthy and strong teeth for longer.