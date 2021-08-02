4 Best Surveys for Free Clothes

Who doesn’t love freebies? Well, everyone does without a doubt. Think how cool it would be to get to wear new and free clothes just by spending some time on the internet?

Today, plenty of online survey sites give you gift cards and cash for taking a survey. With these rewards, you can buy free clothes from anywhere. That means you can just get rid of your probably most significant expense for the rest of your life.

However, not all of these online surveys are legit. Sadly, most of the time, you can’t even tell which one is fake.

So, how to find the legit surveys for free clothes?

Here are the 4 best survey sites that can earn you free clothes in rewards.

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is one of the most credible and popular survey sites that pay you extra cash for simply answering some questions.

Just sign up on the site, complete your profile, and start earning. Excitingly, you even get a signing up reward. In addition, each survey will win you paid points. Typically, the point payouts depend on the length and the type of the survey.

Once you reach a withdrawal threshold, you can redeem those points as cash or a gift card. Finally, you can use that free PayPal cash or gift card to shop free clothes at multiple online stores.

So, whether you are waiting for your bus or watching a favorite tv show at night, you can take Survey Junkie surveys for free clothes.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks rewards you points in various ways, such as for watching videos, searching the web, and of course, taking surveys. Like other platforms, you must first sign up at Swagbucks. After that, you’ll earn points just by sharing your opinions.

You can easily convert those points to gift cards at multiple exciting places like Amazon, Walmart, Target, among many others.

However, if you don’t want a specific gift card, you always have the option to cash out those points through PayPal. So, either with cash or a gift card, you can shop the latest arrivals at various clothing brands without spending a penny out of your account.

My Points

Another popular site, at My Points, you can take surveys for free clothes. Moreover, other than surveys, you get rewarded by taking polls, watching videos, and much more. All you have to do is to open up the site and start earning.

The best thing about My Points is that they start rewarding you even before a survey. For instance, you get a $10 Amazon gift card or a $10 visa gift card as a welcome bonus.

Overall the site offers a vast number of survey options that you can choose from. However, you need to qualify for the survey to take it.

Once your earned points satisfy the minimum withdrawal limit, you can cash them out via PayPal or as gift cards. Both these methods will get you free clothes from various brands.

Inbox Dollars

Want some cash for free to buy some clothes? Inbox Dollars pays you $5 just for signing up with them. Not only this, take their paid surveys to earn points which you can redeem afterward in your Paypal account or as gift cards and buy new clothes.

Unlike others, the Inbox Dollars surveys do not require you to think a lot and are pretty much straightforward. Also, their hourly pay rate is relatively higher than other such survey sites.

However, the site requires you to have at least $30 in your account before you can cash it out. All in all, Inbox Dollars is a great platform to take surveys for free clothes.