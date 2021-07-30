Women’s designer bags: the upcoming trends for the next seasons

Purses for women represent probably the most iconic female designer accessory, and the whole fashion industry invests every year a substantial amount of money in order to bring more innovations in this specific segment of the market.

If we take a look at the new collections of designer bags for women, we can easily realize how important this item is, even for the most renowned brands. The new Valentino Garavani bags, for example, represent the quintessential identity of the Italian Maison, summoning up all the features that a Valentino product must have: clean lines, top quality materials and elegant combination of colors.

But a designer bag is never a self-referential item: among the female accessories, it is a sort of lighthouse, able to enlighten the new upcoming trends for the whole women’s fashion. If we examine carefully the most significant ones among the latest releases, we can even infer what’s in store for the seasons – maybe the years – to come. Here below a few hints.