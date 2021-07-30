5 Dress-Up Party Ideas That Will Make Your Festive Season Epic & Memorable

Just because Halloween isn’t here just yet doesn’t mean you can’t have fun dressing up. From Halloween onwards, there are many opportunities for costumes and we should take advantage. The festive season means tons of parties and celebrations; from the office Christmas party to New Years Eve events.

If you love a good dress-up affair, you can easily make one of these events a costume party. Whether you’re a fan of gothic style clothing or simply like to accessorize simple outfits to take standard fashion to the next level, throwing a dress-up party is a great way to allow everyone to accentuate their personal style.

The only challenge is how to create a central theme around a dress-up party, and one that is interesting, unique and not overdone. It’s always fun to do something a little different, and with that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of dress-up parties you can invite your friends over the holiday.

Hip-hop Inspired Party

Hip-hop and rap music have not only shaped entertainment, they have also shaped fashion, language and culture. One of the greatest dress up parties you can do is one where people get to celebrate all the fabulousness that is hip hop and the culture it has birthed.

Imagine having old school boom boxes as the backdrop, and all your attendees wearing bling jewelry, Adidas tracksuits, basketball jerseys and stylish sneakers. They can even make it more modern and dress up like new school hip hop icons. These fashion choices will lend so much authenticity to the party and make it truly unforgettable.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is such a fun party theme because there’s so much you can do with it. Not only is it in the 1980s a decade with a distinct style, but there are so many characters to dress up as. You and your friends can decide to dress up as the gang, and you can bring all the 1980s flavor, and even play music from the soundtrack, just to make it feel even more authentic.

Music Video Theme

Imagine dressing up as Britney Spears in her “Oops I Did It Again” video, in that orange tube jumpsuit and the high ponytail, or as Axl Rose or Slash in Sweet Child O’Mine? Music videos are an extremely broad dress-up category where people have a lot more freedom. The most important thing is that the video character should be easily identifiable. To make it more fun, ask your guests to come with a photo on their phone of the video star they have chosen to dress up as. That way the crowd can vote on who was most true to the music video.

Doll & Action Hero Party

When people think of dolls, they just think of Barbie, but the category of dolls is a lot wider than that. It’s actually an extremely diverse product category globally, so why not have your guests transform themselves into a life-sized doll of their making? Whether they choose to be Holiday Barbie, a Funko Pop, or a superhero; the key thing is that they resemble that doll as closely as possible. You can elevate it by having life-sized plastic boxes where people can pose as dolls and take photos to look like they just came from the store. It’s fun, and it allows people to apply some creativity and child-like fun to a party.

Very often, the most fun we have as people is when we’re not trying to take ourselves too seriously; and dress up parties allow us to do just that! It’s actually an effective way to allow people to show off their personality and what they care about, and for them to just let loose. December is a month of celebration and fun, so why not deck out your house with themed decor and let people’s creativity come alive? It will be a memorable time that you will cherish for years to come.

LGBTQI Icons

Our community stands on the shoulders of giants and pioneers who have been instrumental to so much of our progress, and attainment of rights. If we’re going to have a dress up party, why not celebrate those icons by honoring them, dressing up as them and making them front and center of the celebration? Imagine having a party where people dress up as people such as Elton John, Tegan and Sara, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Ellen deGeneres, Lady Gaga, and Asia Kate Dillon, and how special an event it will be? There are so many icons to choose from, and your guests will love you for this inventive theme!