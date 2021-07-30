10 Destinations in the US to Visit on Your Summer Break

Summer break calls for a vacation. When the weather starts warming up after the cold winter, everyone dreams of a perfect holiday. Summer vacations are not just about finding the ideal destination or a beautiful place. It’s more about exploring yourself, pushing your limits, and letting yourself immerse and enjoy the moments.

The United States is a whole package. It has a mixed flavor of everything. Whatever the idea of a dream vacation is, a perfect spot is sure to be found:

green valleys;

beaches;

beautiful mountains;

scenic routes;

adventure parks;

waterfalls.

There is something that will engage anyone and everyone. With all the workload, kids and students would be waiting for the much-needed summer break.

If you are already excited about the vacation, we have made a list of the 10 best destinations in the United States that one should not miss during their summer break. Read on to find out the best destination that suits your interests.

Let’s start exploring!

Grand Teton National Park

The majestic mountains with extraordinary wildlife, lakes, and terrain are a must-visit place during summer. Grand Teton attracts a lot of photographers and mountaineers. One cannot miss capturing the snow-filled peaks and hidden waterfalls.

For a nice pleasant float, one can prefer kayaking in the Snake River. The Grand Teton has a breathtaking view and is a go-to destination for international travelers too.

Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon is a beautiful river valley in Northern Arizona. It measures about 277 miles in length. It is truly blissful to witness the colorful red and orange layered rocks. For about six million years, with the help of the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon has been expanding itself.

No wonder why people all over the world travel to witness this beauty. One can camp, hike, and have the best time here. One should try to visit the Grand Canyon with a group of friends for more safety and fun.

San Francisco

San Francisco tops the bucket list of the best travel destinations. The city is all about the beautiful neighborhoods and artistic views. Eye-catching sights, the best cuisines, fantastic nightlife, and cute cafes make the city even more exciting.

The Golden Gate Bridge is a must-visit. Taking a walking tour, visiting Alcatraz Island, and taking the cable car are excellent activities in San Francisco. The town also has several student bars or hangout areas to double the overall fun.

Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island in Michigan is the best summer vacation spot. A ferry to the island is taken, and from there, no cars or vehicles are available. Transportation inside the island is by carriage, bicycle, or horse. One can also prefer to roam around the island on foot.

This is a perfect vacation both for couples and families. The island has many outdoor events that can be enjoyed in a carriage ride. Kayaking through the water bodies, horse rides, parks, and spas are the best aspects of the island.

Oregon Coast

The Oregon Coast is one of the best places in the United States to visit during summer. It runs along the coastline near the Pacific Ocean. It is known to have the best hiking trail with a scenic route through forests and oceans. As you drive along the coast, you can observe magnificent views of Newport and Florence towns. Sightseeing, whale watching, and hiking are a must to get the best out of the Oregon Coast.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California with the Santa Ynez Mountains complementing the amazing scenery. The town reflects the Spanish heritage with Mediterranean-style buildings and red roofs.

It can boast of balanced weather throughout the year, thus making it an ideal place to visit at any time of the year. A visit to Butterfly Beach is a must to witness the beautiful sunset in a panoramic view. Do not miss the local wines and the eateries at restaurants.

Shenandoah Valley

Shenandoah Valley is a natural beauty located in the western part of Virginia. It is known for its Civil War history, wineries, and scenic routes. Escape from the airports and crowds and enjoy a fun-filled road trip to Shenandoah Valley. There are forests, mountains, and valleys all along the way. Water Parks for kids, hiking trails for adults, horse riding, and canoeing are some of the experiences that one should not miss.

Kauai Island

Kauai Island, also known as the Garden Isle, is located in the Central Pacific. Tropical rainforests cover the entire island. The palm trees and beaches have served as a beautiful backdrop for many movies.

There is no specifically perfect time to visit this place. However, summer would be an ideal season. The visually appealing landscapes and waterfalls make this place one of the best vacation spots in the United States.

Boise

Boise city in Idaho is undoubtedly the best destination to visit in the summer. The river Greenbelt has a series of parks and trees. Artistic buildings and museums add extra charm to the city. Some of the must-visit places in Boise are:

Old Idaho Penitentiary

State Capitol

Julia Davis Park

Anne Frank’s human rights memorial

Camel’s back park

World center for birds

Botanical Gardens, and much more

Portland

Portland, Maine, is one of the busiest tourist spots during summers. The weather is terrific for fun outdoor activities. The city has a history of agriculture and fishing. The whole vibe of the town is simplistic. One can observe many Victorian-style homes and warehouse-converted restaurants around the city.

Portland is also known for lighthouses. There are approximately six with the most famous one being Cape Elizabeth. A tour through the lighthouse can help you grasp the essence of the city. Mountains and rocky coastlines are great for enjoying outdoor activities.

To Conclude

Everyone dreams of enjoying a summer vacation in the perfect destination that will stay in their memories forever. Vacations are always a great way to replenish oneself. So, we have curated this list with different destinations based on other choices that can fit everyone.

It is essential to narrow it down to suit one’s interests. Going on a road trip or a cruise is an individual choice. The above-listed destinations are evergreen tourist spots that can easily fit into anyone’s bucket list. Pack your bags and create memories that will never fade.