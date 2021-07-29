GetSlots Review: Good Casino Bonuses and Various Game Selection

The online casino GetSlots comes with a varied selection of casino games in many different variants. They have just over 1,800 games in total in the game portfolio and give new players a wonderful bonus and fast payouts.

Read more to find out about GetSlots, including game selection, payment, promotional offers, bonuses, and user experience. This casino review has also taken a closer look at what they have to offer in terms of gaming entertainment.

What is offered at GetSlots?

license: ✔ Curacao eGaming Bonus: ✔ Welcome bonus up to 4 500 AUD + 155 free spins Payment methods: 12 VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer, ecoPayz, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin, and several others. Casino games: 1800+ Slot Machines, Jackpot Games, Roulette, Blackjack, Casino Hold’em, Live Casino, Live Game Shows Game developers: 35 Amatic, Authentic Gaming, Belatra, Betsoft, Blueprint, Booming Games, Booongo, Casino Technology, EGT, ELK Studios, Endorphina, Evolution Gaming, Evoplay, Ezugi, Fantasma, GameArt, Habanero, Igrosoft, IronDogStudio, iSoftbet, Lucky Streak, Merkur, Microgaming, MrSlotty, Netent, Nolimit City, Northernlights, Nucleus Gaming, Platipus, Play’n Go, Playson, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Pragmatic Play Live, Push Gaming, Quickspin, Red Tiger Gaming, Relax Gaming, Spinomenal, Thunderkick, Wazdan, Yggdrasil and more. Mobile app: X Regular mobile casino VIP program: ✔ Own VIP program Minimum deposit: ✔ 100 AUD for most payment methods Minimum output: ✔ 100 AUD Customer Service: ✔ Live chat and e-mail

GetSlots license, security, and reliability

If you look a little closer at the license, you can see that GetSlots operates legally with a license through Curacao eGaming. This is a very common license nowadays. This license also allows the use of cryptocurrency. An alternative you get at GetSlots. The online casino is operated by the company Strukin Ltd from Limassol in Cyprus.

Why is GetSlots safe?

Security of funds in the betting account Security of personal information Guarantee of Fair Play

Information about the license: Curacao eGaming

At the bottom of the menu on the Get Slots website, you can find legal information with terms and conditions and a privacy statement. With the license they have through Curacao eGaming they are required to follow strict guidelines. This is something that provides security for us players.

Get Slots is a licensed and safe online casino

A license through Curacao eGaming is quite common these days. With such a license, they must follow security procedures for personal data and transactions. Therefore, it is a secure online casino where you can only concentrate on the game.

An online casino with a license from Curacao eGaming is considered a seal of quality. With this license, you also get the possibility to use cryptocurrency if desired.

How did I test GetSlots?

It is not always easy to get a full overview of the different online casinos that are out there, so therefore I have tried to give a simple test of different casinos so that it should be simpler to choose the right online casino. It is first and foremost important to include details in the rules and terms and special conditions that apply. When I tested GetSlots, I assessed several criteria and came to a conclusion.

1. Bonuses and offers

An important criterion for the test of online casinos is the welcome bonus offered and what offers you can take advantage of. When you play at GetSlots you get a solid welcome bonus in addition to extra offers and a VIP program.

2. How easy it is to open a new betting account

The registration process is something that should be easy at a casino. In this part of the test, I have tested how it is to register a new account at Get Slots.

3. Things you need to know about their deposit methods

It is always important to know about the security and the process of depositing at an online casino. It should be safe, simple, and fast to make both deposits and withdrawals. At Get Slots you get well-known, safe, and reliable payment methods in addition to being innovative with cryptocurrency.

4. What the game selection looks like

When playing at a net casino, you expect a good selection of gaming entertainment. In that part of the test, I look at the types of casino games that are offered. Are there casino games like slot machines, RNG games with table games, Live Casino with Game Shows, and other games like Video Poker, Scratchcards, Bingo, and Keno? GetSlots has a good and varied selection of casino games.

5. The gaming experience

The actual gaming experience at an online casino tells you something about the overall impression of the casino. Other things that give a positive impression are design, navigation, and user-friendliness. This part of the test is quite decisive. At GetSlots, there is a lot of excitement all the time.

6. How output works

A part of the test is then to test the output function. This is something that should be safe, simple, and completely trouble-free. This criterion is one of the most valued of all. When you win prizes, you need to be able to get your money out quickly and easily. Hos GetSlots får man mange betalingsmetoder i tillegg til kryptovaluta.

7. What to do if you have any problems

If you have any kind of problems with the games or money transfers at GetSlots, it is important to know where to turn and what to do. If you need help with something, it is important that customer service is simple to get in touch with. I have contacted the customer service at GetSlots to get an impression of how they handle their customers.

Welcome offer – Get a bonus at Get Slots

As a new player at GetSlots, you can enjoy a welcome bonus of a total of 4,500 AUD + 155 free spins on selected slots. The welcome bonus is distributed over your first three deposits.

First deposit: 100% bonus up to 1,500 AUD + 55 free spins on selected pokies. Free spins can be played on the following pokies: The Sword and The Grail, Domnitors and Domnitors Deluxe. Other deposits: 55% bonus up to 1 500 AUD + 100 free spins on selected pokies. You can choose between the following pokies this time: Age of Asgard, Domnitors, or Domnitors Deluxe. Third deposit: The last part of the welcome package is a 100% bonus of up to 1 500 AUD.

Terms and conditions – conversion requirements and conditions

It is always important to understand the rules and conditions of bonuses when playing at a casino. The bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x and any winnings from free spins have the same wagering requirement. Bonuses must be completed within 7 days. There are also some excluded games that do not count towards the wagering requirement. You can see a list of all the games under rules and conditions. When playing with bonus money you cannot bet more than 50 AUD per spin/round. I would encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with the bonus conditions.

How to get the bonus?

It is no stress to get the welcome bonus at GetSlots. Here it is just to make deposits to get the bonus credited to the game account immediately. Remember that it requires a deposit of at least 200 AUD to get a bonus.

Offers and casino tournaments

Casino tournaments

Part of the fun at Get Slots is casino tournaments. It is set up for regular tournaments that you can participate in. Here you get the chance to play on selected pokies and fight against other players to climb the leaderboard. The players who are left at the top, in the end, will receive prizes in the form of cash and free spins. They also have their own live tournament for exciting table games.

Unusual lottery

Another exciting offer available at Get Slots is their free lottery. By making a deposit and playing, you will be able to get a ticket for the big draw every week. For every 200 AUD you play for, you will get a lottery ticket. In prize pools, there are 7 000 free spins that are awarded to 150 winners.

Free spins on Tuesdays

Everyone who makes a deposit on Tuesdays can enjoy up to 100 free spins on the play account. The amount you deposit will determine how many free spins you get.

Deposit a minimum of $300 to get 30 free spins on either Aztec Magic or Aztec Magic Deluxe.

Deposit a minimum of $500 to receive 50 free spins on either Aztec Magic or Aztec Magic Deluxe.

Deposit at least 1 000 AUD to get 100 free spins on either Aztec Magic or Aztec Magic Deluxe.

*Free spins must be wagered 40x within a period of 7 days. Otherwise, all other bonus rules apply.

Weekend filling

This weekend, many people like to enjoy a little extra fun with casino games. At Get Slots they give all players who have already taken advantage of the welcome bonus a chance to get a good start on the weekend with a reload bonus of 40% up to 2 300 AUD. Make a deposit on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to secure the bonus.

*There is a wagering requirement of 40x within 7 days on the bonus. Other bonus details also apply.

Highroller bonus

If you’re a big player at Get Slots, you’ll be able to get even more for your money. Once a month you can get a special bonus of 30% up to 8 000 AUD. Then requires a deposit of at least 4 500 AUD.

*The bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x within 7 days. Other conditions apply.

VIP program

Part of the fun at GetSlots is also rewarded via the VIP program.

What you get as a VIP player

The rewards of being a VIP will depend on your level, but you can expect a special bonus, extra free spins, and cash back if you get to the highest VIP level. You also get the benefit of extra high withdrawal limits when you are at the top.

How to become a VIP player

All players who register an account and make the first deposit at GetSlots become part of the VIP elite. You get 1 CP for every 125 AUD you play for. Below you see all the levels:

Level 1 – Bonus and free spins every Wednesday

Level 2 – 40% bonus up to 2 000 AUD every Friday

Level 3 – 50% bonus up to 3 000 AUD every Saturday, cashback every Monday

Level 4 – 15% cashback every Monday, increased spending limits

Many snacks for players at GetSlots

If you are an active player at Get Slots you will be able to get many great offers. If you are lucky in a casino tournament or lottery, this will give you extra cash or chances to win. If you climb the VIP ladder, there is even more to come.

At GetSlots it is possible to get in on a lot. You get the chance to participate in both casino tournaments and lotteries. Extra bonuses, free spins, and cashback will be even more for the money you invest in casino games.

How to register a new account at GetSlots?

To register a gaming account at GetSlots, you must press the yellow button in the top left corner that says “Registration”. Once you have filled in all personal information about accepted rules and conditions you are ready to play.

Registering an account at Get Slots is simple and easy

Registering a gaming account at Get Slots is both simple and quick. Make sure you understand the rules and conditions in advance. That way, you will not encounter any surprises.

The registration process at GetSlots is not negative to say. Here it is self-explanatory and simple to register. You are ready to start your casino adventure in a few minutes.

Get Slots payment methods

When you play at GetSlots you get a wide selection of payment methods. Here you will find the best used as Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and prepaid cards, but it is also possible to use cryptocurrency.

Payment method Type Average time for deposit Average time for output View Debit card 10 minutes 3-5 business days Ordinary bank transfer/Rapid Transfer Bank transfer 10 minutes 3-5 business days Mastercard Credit card 10 minutes 3-5 business days ecoPayz Prepaid card 10 minutes 48 hours Skrill E-book 10 minutes 24 hours Neteller E-book 10 minutes 24 hours Paysafecard Prepaid card 10 minutes 48 hours Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Ripple, Etherium Cryptocurrency 10 minutes 3 days

Secure payment methods in addition to cryptocurrency

When playing at Get Slots you can choose to use several of the popular and reliable payment methods you are familiar with. In addition to this, it is possible to use several types of cryptocurrencies for those who are interested in them.

With the license through Curacao eGaming, you also get the possibility to use cryptocurrency. It is positive that they are innovative with this, but it is probably still quite unknown to the vast majority. Therefore, it is good that you have more choices.

Games to play at GetSlots

Exclusive and branded spill

At GetSlots you get a game lobby with many categories of casino games. However, they cannot offer exclusive or branded games here. They do, however, have a selection of recommended games.

Selection of Pokies

At GetSlots you can pick and choose from pokies. Here you get games from some of the top game developers on the market. By navigating through the game lobby you will most likely find something of interest. How about a spin on classic NetEnt games like Starburst or the jackpot game Divine Fortune?

Table games – Roulette and Blackjack

When playing at GetSlots you can also choose from several classic RNG games that have a random number generator. In this category, you can find classic table games such as Roulette and Blackjack. These are games for those who want something more strategic than playing pokies.

Live Casino

An alternative for those who are extra keen on table games is the games found in GetSlots’ Live Casino. Here you can play live games via a stream with real dealers. Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, and Live Baccarat are just some of the game titles you will find here.

Game Shows

When you are in GetSlots Live Casino you will also find exciting Game Shows. Innovative games like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live and Crazy Time are some classics that have created a lot of excitement. Here you can win a multiplier win of several hundred times the stake!

Game developers

Game developers of online pokies

When playing at GetSlots there is a very good selection of game developers that produce slot machines. Here you can find over 40 game developers and a total of 1,800 games. Game developers include Microgaming, Netent, Nolimit City, Play’n Go, Playson, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Push Gaming, Quickspin, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, Thunderkick, Wazdan, Yggdrasil, and several others.

Game developers of Live Casino

At GetSlots they also have a good selection of game developers that produce live games for the live casino. Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Authentic Gaming, NetEnt Live, and Ezugi all come with exciting live games. It also includes Live Game Shows.

Lots of good casino fun at GetSlots

If you look at the entire game lobby for GetSlots, you will see that there is a very good selection of quality games to suit everyone. Here you will be able to choose between several game categories from some of the most leading game developers on the market.

At Get Slots you will probably not be disappointed by the game selection unless you have some specific games from individual game developers you want to play. GetSlots offers the most popular game developers out there, so that means you get a lot of good entertainment for your money.

Time to withdraw? This is what you need to know about

How to make a payout

With so many games to choose from at GetSlots, it’s not impossible to end up with a win on some of the games. If you play with bonuses and free spins, you just have to make sure that you complete the wagering requirement for bonuses and free spins before making a withdrawal. When you go to the payment page, it is also important that you use the same payment method that you used when you made the deposit. GetSlots focuses on fast withdrawals and tries to process all withdrawal requests within 12 hours.

Minimum withdrawal

When making a withdrawal at GetSlots there is a minimum withdrawal of 100 AUD for most payment methods.

Other rules and information players need to know about

When playing at an online casino, it is important to understand the rules and conditions that apply. If you choose to play with a bonus at Get Slots, it is important to stick to their maximum bet per spin or game round of 50 AUD. When playing there are also some excluded games not counting towards the wagering requirement. Read all bonus terms and conditions in advance to avoid any surprises.

Easy and fast payment methods

At Get Slots you get the possibility to transfer money with the most popular payment methods. They have bank card transfers, e-wallets, and prepaid cards in addition to various cryptocurrencies.

At GetSlots, they focus on processing exit requests as quickly as possible. It is positive that they set their priorities on this. As a player, you can be sure that any winnings go quickly and smoothly to the bank account.

Customer service

Contact Average response time E-mail support@getslots.com 45 minutes Livechat Available around the clock on the website Immediately Phone Not available – –

Available languages

When playing at GetSlots it is possible to contact customer service in English.

Help center

To get in touch with GetSlots customer service, the quickest way is via live chat. You will find it as an icon at the bottom right of the page. Outside of this, you can contact us by e-mail at support@getslots.com. They are available 24 hours a day – every day of the week.

Other useful information offered

To get the most information about the rules and conditions that apply at GetSlots, it is useful to read all the terms and conditions that apply. They also have detailed information on payment methods and other offers.

Customer service at GetSlots is very helpful. After contacting GetSlots customer service, I can confirm that they are easily available and very helpful when contacting them.

After having contacted customer service on live chat on several occasions, I am left with a very positive impression of the customer service at GetSlots. Each time I was met by a customer service that really wanted to help. Here, no standard item was thrown up as soon as a question was asked.

Responsible spill

In order to have full control over the game, it may be useful to use responsible gaming tools. Once logged in, you will be able to set your own deposit limits, temporarily close your account, or self-exclude from playing. GetSlots has all the tools available for everyone to have a better gaming experience in a safe environment.

More tools for responsible gaming at GetSlots

In order not to develop a gambling problem, it is important to keep limits that suit each individual. At GetSlots, everyone is encouraged to use their own tools where you can set gambling limits for how much you can play for in a specified period. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, it is important to choose self-exclusion.

I would always recommend players take advantage of the games available at a net casino. At Get Slots you can easily set up the limits that suit the budget you have. That way you get good control over the game.

Awards and Recognitions

Each year, prizes are awarded to different gaming companies that focus on innovation and innovation. I don’t see that GetSlots has won any such awards yet.

Conclusion

After navigating my way around the GetSlots website, I’m left with a positive impression. Here you get for the first a solid welcome bonus to start with. Then there are several great deals. Casino tournaments and Lottery also provide extra excitement in everyday life. Good luck with the games!