The Prettiest Festival Hair Ideas to Recreate During the Party Season

Festival season is such a great time to express your personality. You can wear the most colorful, boldest hair looks without worrying if it’s too much. Neon hair colors and braids make the prettiest festival hairstyles, but we don’t limit our options to these party staples. Even though we’re not quite in festival season (and we’ve been missing it for a long time now…) we still want to celebrate these bold looks! Scroll down to discover the best festival hair ideas you can recreate for the party season.

Photo By @keashldn/Instagram

Aside from the festival season, bedazzling your hair is the trendiest thing you can try RN. The idea to decorate your hairstyles with rhinestones will get you festival-ready as well. You can even follow the above-featured idea and send a message through your hairstyle.