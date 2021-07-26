From the importance of accessorizing to learning how to incorporate micro-trends, and the flattering power of a midi skirt, read on to learn how to keep your timeless wardrobe feeling fresh.

1. Incorporate micro-trends.

Micro-trends are those smaller, under-the-radar trends that can easily be incorporated into a wardrobe without impacting an individual’s style personality. One of the reasons that micro-trends are so popular is that you can incorporate them into your outfits through styling tricks and small additions to your wardrobe, rather than having to revamp your entire closet completely.

For those with a timeless wardrobe, start by putting together a classic outfit that can then be used as a base for these micro-trend pieces. For example, your base outfit might be a silk button-down shirt or a turtleneck with wide-legged pants in a palette of neutral colors. From there, you can add an on-trend jacket or pair of shoes.

For example, some recent micro-trends include embroidered knitwear, quilting, pinstripes, and turquoise. For those who want to add a little extra pop to their wardrobe, just one piece that falls under these trends is ideal. Opting to incorporate a couple of micro-trends into your wardrobe each season is a fantastic way to stay true to your personal style while still giving yourself the option to experiment.

2. Opt for bags that fit your lifestyle.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when curating their perfect wardrobe is not opting for bags that actually fit their lifestyle. This is incredibly important because not only do you want to appreciate the aesthetic of your bags, but they also need to be practical for you and your days. After all, high-quality, timeless bags are an investment, so you need to ensure you are investing wisely.

To do this, make sure you are looking for options that speak to your everyday needs. For some individuals, this may mean requiring a bag that can hold a laptop and other office essentials as they are regularly rushing into the office. For others, it may be crucial that a handbag can do double duty as a diaper bag.

Whatever your needs, make sure you aren’t getting distracted by pretty but impractical options; otherwise, you are never going to use them, nor will they make your life easier.

Another thing to consider when it comes to bag styles is that you want to think about what bags will align with the rest of your wardrobe. This means thinking about the colors and the shapes. For example, for those who tend to wear a lot of tailored silhouettes, a unique-shaped bag will offset masculine lines. On the other hand, if you wear a lot of colorful prints, then you may want to find a slightly more neutral handbag.

3. Embrace the power of accessories.

One of the other surefire ways to keep your wardrobe feeling fresh is to embrace the power of accessories. Not only do they enable you to personalize your look, but the way you accessorize can also turn even the simplest ensemble into one that looks a lot more luxe than it really is.

Fashion belts are some of the most useful – yet overlooked – accessories as they can quickly turn an outfit into something that feels more put together. When you add a belt to your outfit, it highlights your waist in a flattering way, and it also brings more texture to the look.

Hats are another accessory that can lend themselves nicely to the right outfit. In the autumn, finish off your look with a beret, while the summer months are ideal for a structured straw hat. Moreover, sunglasses offer another easy way to transform an outfit. Having a collection of sunglasses in different shapes and sizes will provide you with options for making an outfit more feminine and chic.

No matter what accessories you prefer, when they are coordinated with the rest of your outfit, you will quickly find that your ensemble has a greater sense of purpose.

4. Find silhouettes that flatter your body.

At the end of the day, the most critical consideration that needs to be made when purchasing clothes is that you feel good when you are wearing them. While it may take some trial and error, there is no better feeling than finding clothing silhouettes and outfit combinations that flatter your body and make you feel your best.

Different silhouettes work better for different body types, and learning more about what works for you will help you purchase clothes that you want to wear for years to come. For example, individuals who are lean often feel their best in midi skirts or high-waisted pants. Generally, this silhouette is best when avoiding clothes that have too much volume.

On the other hand, those with hourglass silhouettes should focus on wearing styles that focus on their waist. For this body type, pieces such as V-neck dresses, pencil skirts, belted jackets, and wrap-around dresses are ideal as you always want to choose fitted pieces and nothing too loose.

For pear-shaped bodies, a helpful tip is to focus on highlighting your shoulder area and avoid wearing tight-fitting bottoms. This means that A-line skirts and flared pants are ideal. Similarly, wearing scarves or bright colored necklaces will help to draw attention to the shoulder area. Wrap dresses work well for all body shapes – including those with pear-shaped bodies and those with a rectangular body shape.

Final Thoughts

When you have a wardrobe filled with pieces that you love, getting dressed becomes a daily joy. To curate a closet like that, you don’t constantly need to be purchasing new things, nor do you need to splurge on every item; instead, you want to focus on what styles and silhouettes make you feel your best and then complement those pieces with micro-trends or funky accessories.

By being selective and thoughtful with everything that you bring into your wardrobe, you will find that you are on your way to creating a timeless look that still feels fresh.

