How To Bring Your Love Of Anime Into Your Fashion Style

Are you a hopeless sucker for all things anime? If yes, then maybe you’re looking for ways to incorporate your love of anime into your fashion style. Being that it’s already an ‘in’ thing nowadays, you’ve surely seen people with this kind of fashion sense. Before immediately jumping on the bandwagon, you might want to take a few steps back and carefully learn how to bring your passion for anime to life.

Dressing The Part

For most anime lovers, collecting merchandise isn’t enough to profess their love for the mania. In Japan, anime refers to all animated works, regardless of origin or style. That means it almost doesn’t matter if you’re into Japanese animation series, films, or something based on manga or Japanese comics—as long as you love Japanese animated works, then it’s confirmed: you’re an anime fanatic.

The first step in changing your fashion style into an anime-inspired one is to start overhauling your wardrobe. The key is to make sure that everything you wear from head to toe has something to do with anime. Well, that is if you want to make it obvious that you’re an anime fan. By wearing anime hats, clothes, and even shoes, you’ll be able to express your fascination toward your favorite shows and characters.

Finding Your Aesthetic Anime Style

You might need to ask yourself first if there’s a particular aesthetic goal that you want to achieve using your fashion style. To find this out, assess what particular colors you like as well as the types of clothes you’re comfortable wearing.

Anime style involves several aesthetic options. There are people who are into pastel or colorful anime such as the kawaii style, while others go for grunge aesthetics that typically has to do with dark colors, mainly black. In case you’re going for the dark look, you could look into some grunge makeup ideas as well. No matter which style you prefer, it would be good for you to use a few anime-printed products. That way, you can easily characterize yourself as an anime lover regardless of the color aesthetics you choose.

Getting Your Geek On With Geeky Accessories

You already have the clothes to reflect your anime addiction. Now, it has to show on your accessories, too. You can go for bracelets, necklaces, headbands, bags, and many more that are clearly anime-inspired. If you have a certain anime character you love, you can use that as your reference as well.

Styling with accessories can be helpful in determining your fashion sense. The more you mix and match your wardrobe, the more you’ll get a feel of the pieces you enjoy wearing most. From there, you can continue building your own collection of anime fashion items.

Anime Hairstyle 101

One of the most notable features of anime characters (aside from their flawless faces) would be their edgy hairstyles. If you’re really that determined to go all out on your love for anime, why not consider getting the hairstyle they have? You can start by having your hair cut in a similar way to your favorite character. Then, ask yourself if you’re willing to dye it in the same color as your well-loved anime icon’s hair.

Full bangs are incredibly popular in female anime characters. It’s a look that mimics the schoolgirl image that most anime stories or series usually have in their plot. For men, short and edgy hair with spikes and layers is common. Colors can range from simple pastel hues to bold and striking tones like red, green, and yellow.

Sleeping Your Way To Animelandia

You can also bring your love of anime into your sleeping attire. Any fanatic would surely love to be in anime-inspired onesies complete with colorful socks and sleeping masks. You can binge-watch your favorite anime series wearing those cute bedroom outfits to enhance the experience.

And when you’re off to bed, you’ll have the most wonderful anime-inspired dreams because, well, you’re pretty much one of them now (at least in your dreams).

Anime Is Here To Stay

There’s no doubt that the love for anime is growing bigger and bigger among fans. Even when you’re just starting to acquire a taste for anime, it’s not too late to get started on overhauling your wardrobe.

Once you’re able to find your inner anime persona, it’ll be easier for you to decide on a hairstyle that’ll suit your anime addiction to a whole new level. Don’t forget to buy accessories and sleep outfits to complete your anime fixation. You could also consider buying cellphone casings, wallets, and jewelry that’ll show your love for the fandom. When you’re all done, you’ll surely love looking at yourself in the mirror. And then you know what comes next: lots of selfies while doing the cutest poses you can think of.