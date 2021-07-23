celebrity short hairstyles for a glamorous look

Gone are the days when long hairstyles were the only ones considered as feminine and glamorous. Many bold ladies throughout the past decades have proven that one doesn’t need lengths to achieve a fabulous look. Shorter styles are widely favored among celebrities, influencers and busy ladies alike. These hairstyles require less styling time and maintenance but look just as gorgeous as longer styles. How to nail a fabulous style with your short tresses? Feast your eyes at these celebrity short hairstyles that will give you a glamorous look.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson is an endless inspiration when it comes to celebrity short hairstyles and haircuts. This style is a great example that one can achieve a chic updo even with a pixie cut lenght.