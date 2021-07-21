The Prettiest Festival Makeup Looks To Recreate

Festival Makeup

Festival season is possibly the most exciting time of the year for beauty enthusiasts. You get to experiment with glitter, gems, and neon colors with no limit. Plus, you can finally recreate all those bold festival makeup looks you have double tapped and pinned throughout the year. Even though festivals have been canceled for a while now, that hasn’t stopped our love of festival looks. Speaking of that, we gathered ten of the prettiest festival makeup looks that are absolutely worth the extra mirror time. Scroll down to find the perfect match for your personality and preferences.

festival makeup
Photo By @snitchery/Instagram

Mint green makeup is one of the trendiest glam choices you could make RN. This mesmerizing pastel shade in combination with its neon sister makes the perfect festival makeup look. Finish things off with a set of gems for that glitzy, festival vibe.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.