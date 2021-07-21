The Prettiest Festival Makeup Looks To Recreate

Festival season is possibly the most exciting time of the year for beauty enthusiasts. You get to experiment with glitter, gems, and neon colors with no limit. Plus, you can finally recreate all those bold festival makeup looks you have double tapped and pinned throughout the year. Even though festivals have been canceled for a while now, that hasn’t stopped our love of festival looks. Speaking of that, we gathered ten of the prettiest festival makeup looks that are absolutely worth the extra mirror time. Scroll down to find the perfect match for your personality and preferences.

Photo By @snitchery/Instagram

Mint green makeup is one of the trendiest glam choices you could make RN. This mesmerizing pastel shade in combination with its neon sister makes the perfect festival makeup look. Finish things off with a set of gems for that glitzy, festival vibe.