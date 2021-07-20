style tricks to instantly look more fashionable

Looking fashionable isn’t always about following the latest trends or wearing expensive clothes. All you need are a few smart style tricks to create street-icon-approved outfits. Confidence is another key ingredient to pulling off any look! For all the other technicalities, you have us to help. If you want to learn how to instantly look more fashionable in any clothing combo, check out our simple style tricks below.

Color Coordinate Your Outfits

Photo By @elle_ferguson/Instagram

Color coordination is one of the most important style tricks you have to master. Learn how to combine different shades and tones by referring to the color wheel. The hues that are opposite of each other will give you a fashionable color blocking effect. For a subtler appearance, choose colors that sit next to each other on the color wheel.