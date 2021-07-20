Concealer Brush or Sponge: What You Really Need to Know

If there’s such a thing as a makeup hierarchy, concealer definitely takes the top spot. While foundation offers basic coverage, concealer is the one that does most of the work – from contouring and hiding imperfections to serving as a highlighter and eyeshadows base. In a world where dark circles and pressure to have flawless, glowing skin come hand in hand, using the right coverage is an essential part of a daily routine. But to let the concealer work its magic, you have to learn how to apply it correctly first.

Which brings us to the important question: when do we use a concealer brush vs sponge?

Otherwise known as makeup blenders, sponges have come a long way since their old school foam versions. Now available in different shapes and sizes, they’re one of the most universal tools that can handle every part of your makeup routine – applying blush, foundation, highlighter and even eyeshadows. Sponges are many people’s go-to tools to achieve both coverage and a natural look. They offer a dewy finish as they make the concealer appear merged with your complexion, which works great with both liquid and powder-based products. They come especially handy when you want to apply concealer to small areas like under the eyes as they prevent creases and minimise the colour difference between the eye area and the rest of the face. Additionally, sponges have the ability to remove excess makeup letting your skin breathe and leaving it looking seamless. Unfortunately, there’s a huge downside. Due to their absorbing qualities, beauty sponges retain moisture which makes them the perfect environment for breeding bacteria. Even if you clean them regularly, it might not be enough to enjoy a sanitary makeup application and you’re risking spots and infection. If you want to avoid skin problems, make sure you replace them at least every 3 months. It might be costly but health comes first.

Applying Concealer with a Concealer Brush

Makeup brushes have been around for longer than beauty sponges and while their popularity might be decreasing, beauty companies go above and beyond to upgrade the existing products with excellent results. Do you remember how synthetic brushes were synonymous with cheap and bad quality? Not anymore. Synthetic fibres are now an important feature of a modern concealer brush, designed to resemble natural fibres but without the cons. The concealer brush’s fibres are made soft enough to prevent skin irritation but dense enough to allow for a smoother application than what you’d experience with real brush fibres. A concealer brush is typically flat-shaped which allows applying concealer with great precision, whether the concealer is powder or liquid-based. If you need your makeup to last all day with all your flaws under control, the brush helps you achieve that look with perfect coverage and a smooth finish that gives your skin the flawless look. A concealer brush is also less porous, which makes it generally more hygienic than a sponge as it’s easier to clean and less likely to trap bacteria. It has to be cleaned frequently but if you stick to the proper routine, the risk of skin problems is minimal. If you’re on the go and want to keep things as germ-free as possible, a high-quality concealer brush is an obvious winner.

To Sum Up

Makeup products keep evolving to suit the demands of today’s beauty standards but one thing that will never go out of fashion, is the flawless skin that can be achieved with concealer and a good makeup tool. Both sponges and brushes have pros and cons, but the choice is down to personal preference and the makeup look you’re going for. While a sponge makes your skin appear more natural, a concealer brush allows for perfect coverage allowing you to enjoy a flawless appearance all day long.