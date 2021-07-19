4 Tips For Finding The Best Hairstyle You Can Pull Off

Some women are willing to spend a lot of time, money, and effort for the sake of improving their appearance as this is a surefire way to boost one’s confidence. Among the physical features they tend to change up often is their hair.

Your hair isn’t called your crowning glory for no reason. It’s one of the first things people notice about you. Likewise, people may attempt to form their impressions of you partly because of how your hair is styled at the moment.

How To Identify The Right Haircut For You

There are haircuts that look good on other people but not on you. While it’s definitely fun to experiment and try out new, trendy cuts—from pixies to bob hairstyles—finding a flattering hairstyle will help you pull off the look with ease. If you’re able to style your hair appropriately, you can flaunt your best features, feel great, and collect compliments left and right.

To help you figure out which hairstyle would be most suitable for you, follow these tips:

Determine Your Face Shape

Your face shape plays a huge role in how good a particular hairstyle will look on you. This is among the top reasons you can’t just pick a random hairstyle and expect it to enhance your appearance.

To determine what your face shape is, tie your hair up and stand in front of a mirror. Compare the shape of your face with digital references or photos of people with different face shapes. You can find a lot of guides online on how to know your face shape.

If most people tell you that you have a baby face, chances are that you have a round face shape. To accentuate your soft features, you can sport a pixie cut with added volume at the top so as not to appear chubby. If you feel you’re not ready to chop off that much hair, you can opt for short hairstyles with slightly more length. If styled right, your short hair is going to look perfect on you. You can even add side swept bangs to keep the ‘do trendy.

Alternatively, for medium-length hair, you can leave some loose strands of hair on the side if you want to pull it into a high pony. This is a simple solution to give your features a narrow dimension, making your face look oval.

On the other hand, if you have a prominent, angled jawline, you may have a square shape face similar to Hailey Baldwin and Angelina Jolie. If you’re up for a hair transformation, you can opt for a short bob to show off your strong jawline. However, you can always keep your long hair and simply add soft bangs to look more feminine and complement your angled lines. If you want to curl your hair, go for loose waves and soft curls. Stay away from haircuts that’ll overly enhance your jawline, unless this is what you’re aiming for.

There might be times when choosing the right style can be quite tricky, particularly for face shapes with overlapping features. If this is the case, you can always consult your hairdresser, especially if you’re torn among haircuts that seem to match and flaunt your face shape.

Check The Current Trends

Another tip to find a hairstyle that’ll suit you is to refer to the latest hairdo trends. Following what’s trendy will allow you to achieve a look that’s fun, fresh, and seasonal. If you’re feeling a bit adventurous, you can choose among trendy hairstyles and dye your hair a color that’s appropriate for the season.

However, be wary as there are people who associate some hairdos with specific characteristics you may not actually have. For instance, if you decide to get full bangs, you might be thought of as a shy or mysterious person if the new look prevents you from making eye contact. While this may seem funny, it can be true for some individuals.

Furthermore, if people have been raving about a certain celebrity’s hairstyle, you can ask your hairdresser’s opinion about it. They may be able to suggest an alternative hairdo similar to the celebrity’s but one you can effortlessly pull off.

Consider Your Hair Texture

Hair texture has to do with the circumference of your hair. There are three types of hair texture: thin, medium, and thick. It’s essential to understand your hair’s limits and natural capabilities so you won’t get stressed out when you try to style your hair.

For instance, if you have coarse hair, it might be difficult to tame it for long period or to go for a cute hairstyle you’ve always wanted to try. While there are hair products today that can help you maintain your look, these can be quite expensive and a hassle to apply on a regular basis.

Likewise, if you have thick, curly hair, trying a hairstyle that’ll add even more volume isn’t the best way to go. Instead, choose cuts that’ll complement and highlight the beauty of your thick hair.

Although your hair texture might limit your options, this would help you narrow down your hairstyle choices. Your stylist can also suggest cuts that’ll look naturally gorgeous on you and even make a few hairstyles work for your hair type.

Figure Out The Upkeep Required

As mentioned, there might be hairstyles that have to be maintained a certain way so you can look as amazing as the day you went to the salon. While this can be doable in the first few days, the task can seem demanding and time-consuming as you go further along.

If you have a rigorous routine, you might have little to no time to style your hair before you leave to go to work or run errands. Fixing it in the office won’t be appropriate and might leave you feeling stressed, especially if you aren’t satisfied with the way it appears. Also, you might have to visit the salon frequently to maintain your current hairstyle.

Considering all this, set your expectations and be realistic about whether or not you should continue splurging money and taking the time to keep your hairdo on point. Find a hairstyle that works well with your lifestyle and makes you feel confident at the same time.

Wrapping It Up

Deciding on the best hairstyle for you will require you to identify your face shape, hair texture, and lifestyle. You also have to work with your stylist to come up with a look that’ll not only flaunt your features but also be manageable for you in the long run. While the process involves a bit of research and observation, your efforts will surely pay off in the end.