How to Dress for a Night at the Casino

Considering a night of gambling at the casino, but no idea what to wear? Casinos used to be synonymous with old-world glamour, but in modern times things have become more relaxed. If you are unsure what to wear, check out our guide or get a bit of inspiration from famous casino movies.

Casino fashion in the movies

Most leading casino-themed films feature glamourously dressed women. For example, Sharon Stone in the 1995 film Casino was iconic with her voluminous blonde hair and skintight clothing. One of the most iconic dresses from the film was a translucent, neck-to-floor number in shades of gold and bronze. Way ahead of its time in terms of trends, it’s gone on to spark a number of red carpet favorites.

Additionally, in the early noughties, Oceans 11 was released with an ensemble cast including Julia Roberts. With her slick, smart suits, she brought a sophisticated business-chic look to casino glamour.

There’s plenty of inspiration for the perfect casino outfit to be gathered from the movies, and if in doubt, it’s definitely worth watching some to get a few ideas for your look.

Casino fashion in 2021

However, in the present day, how you should dress when visiting a casino really depends on what kind of casino you are visiting. For instance, if you’re rocking up at a small town casino, it might not be appropriate to drown yourself in diamonds and a floor-length sequinned dress. Likewise, turning up in jeans and a T-shirt at some big casinos will see you turned away at the door. If you aren’t sure what kind of look is appropriate, you can always find a happy medium in a knee-length, or just above-the-knee cocktail dress, which can suit either small town or exclusive casinos, when combined with heeled shoes. Wear classic accessories and a small clutch bag for a timeless and well-balanced look.

Online casino fashion

When it comes to hair, a simple but slick ponytail, or blowdried layers suits either occasion. Makeup should be natural but with a lip that pops- think red, fuchsia, or a deep burgundy depending on your complexion.

Thanks to smartphones and the internet, more and more gamblers are preferring to stay at home and use online gambling sites. Mobile gambling is becoming particularly popular with 18-35-year-olds who prefer to gamble on the go, or during downtime at home. Online bonuses, free spins, loyalty schemes- there are many benefits to online gambling that you don’t get in a land-based casino.

Furthermore, in these situations, there is no need to dress up at all. Just go with what you are comfortable with, or what you are wearing on a regular day. The only time when you might want to dress up or make an effort is if you choose to play a live dealer game. These options allow you to switch your camera on, be seen, interact, and see other players and the dealer.

In conclusion, when you’ve got your neutral knee-length outfit or comfy loungewear sorted, all you need is lady luck on your side when you roll the dice.