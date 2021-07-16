Vera John Thoroughly Explained – The Best Online Casino for Japanese

Among the many online casinos, Vera John Casino is the most popular in Japan. If you search its name in Japanese, ベラジョン, you will see how famous it is! This online casino is also known as berazyon, or berajon.

Vera John is one of the first online casinos that offers Japanese language support, including a smartphone version and introduces slots for Japanese players.

The atmosphere and controls are friendly even for beginners, and there are plenty of campaigns and tournaments that are easy to play for Japanese people, and support is fully available in Japanese. Its user-friendly attitude has always made it popular among Japanese players.

To sum up, VeraJohn casino (ベラジョン) is overwhelmingly popular in Japan! Highly reliable and enjoyable for both beginners and experienced users. In this article, we will provide more information about Vera John that will make you understand why this casino became one of the best online casinos in Japan!

Overview about Vera John (ベラジョン)

Casino Name Vera John Casino Establishment 2012 Management Company Breckenridge Curacao B.V. License curacao Deposit Method Credit cards (VISA / Master / JCB / AMEX) / ecoPayz / VenusPoint / MuchBetter /. Bitcoin / Ethereum / Litecoin / Ripple / Bitcoin Cash Withdrawal Methods ecoPayz / iwallet / VenusPoint / bank transfer / MuchBetter /. Bitcoin / Ethereum / Litecoin / Ripple / Bitcoin Cash Bonus Registration Bonus [Limited to Comparison Navi 40$ *No deposit required <Withdrawal conditions> 20x Welcome. bonus First deposit bonus up to $750 2nd to 3rd deposit: up to $450 deposit bonus <Withdrawal conditions> 20x +$5 worth of spin credit x 10 days Support response time live chat (Monday – Friday) 11:30 – 22:30 (Japan time) Saturday – Sunday: 16:30 – 22:30 (Japan time) mail (usu. in phrases and compound words) 24 hours reception Number of games About 1,600 types Live Casino Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Sic Bo, Dragon Tiger, Hold’em Poker, Money Wheel, etc. Partner Software 2by2 Gaming / Big Time Gaming / Blueprint Gaming / Evolution Gaming Gamatron / GamePlay Live / Gamomat / Golden Hero Games / Habanero / iSoftBet Just For The Win / Kalamba Games / Leander Games / Lightning Box / Lotus Gaming Microgaming / Microgaming Live / NetEnt / NetEnt Live / Nolimit City / One Touch Oryx Gaming / Play’n GO / Pocket Games / Pragmatic Play / Pragmatic Play Live / Push Gaming / Rabcat / Red Tiger / Relax Gaming / Roxor Gaming / RTG Slots / SA Gaming / Slingo Originals / Thunderkick / Yggdrasil Gaming VIP System existence (at the present moment) VIP applicants can contact [japan@verajohn.com]. Supported Devices PC and smartphone support

Many exclusive slots and pre-releases are only available at Vera John.

Vera John is quick to release casino games, and many of them are released ahead of other casinos.

So far, popular slots such as Golden Hero Games’ “Battle Dwarf” and “Kaiju Dream” have been released first. You can also enjoy games that can only be found here, such as the exclusive collaboration slot “Sweet Bonanza Verajohn,” available only at Verajohn.

Players who want to be the first to play limited edition games or the latest games should check it out!

Get cash and free spins with the “Reward Program”!

VeraJohn Casino offers a “Reward Program” where you can earn coins for every bet you make. This is a win-win program that allows you to use your accumulated coins to redeem cash, free spins and other items at the store in Vera John.

An in-depth look at the services offered by Vera John Casino!

One of the reasons for the popularity of Vera John Casino (ベラジョン) is that it has a great system for players, including easy-to-use payments and plenty of bonuses.

Let’s check out the services, systems, and bonuses of Vera John Casino below.

Many ways to deposit and withdraw!

There are a number of deposit and withdrawal methods available at Vera John, so even players who are new to online casinos can make deposits and withdrawals without hesitation.

The recommended method of depositing and withdrawing funds is “deposit by credit card and withdraw by bank transfer”.

Even if you don’t have an e-payment account, it’s very convenient to make quick deposits and withdrawals with a few simple steps!

The most popular credit cards as deposit methods are VISA, Master, JCB, and AMEX. The electronic payment service that allows you to manage your deposits and withdrawals in one place supports major brands in various payment methods, such as ecoPayz and VenusPoint.

For withdrawals, you can use a bank wire transfer that allows you to withdraw funds directly to your account in Japan.

No fees for withdrawals over $50! High limits and easy to use.

Vera John Casino offers no fees for bulk withdrawals of $50 or more. (*Except for bank transfers). The withdrawal limit per withdrawal is also set high, so you can withdraw without stress even when you win a lot.

Not only can you withdraw large amounts of money without fees, but the withdrawal time is also quick and easy, ranging from immediate to within three business days on average.

List of deposit limits and fees for Vera John Casino

Payment method Minimum/maximum deposit Fees Visa From $10 to $2,500 2.25% (up to $5) Master/JCB/AMEX From $10 to $2,500 2.25% (up to $5) ecoPayz From $10 to $2,500 free VenusPoint From $10 to $2,500 free MuchBetter From $10 to $2,500 free Bitcoin From $0.01 to $10,000 Free (*)

(*) Additional fees are required to use the Bitcoin network.

List of Vera John Casino withdrawal limits and fees

The maximum withdrawal amount can be increased to the amount in parentheses by verifying your account (identity verification).

Payment method Minimum/maximum withdrawal amount Fees ecoPayz $10 to $10,000 ($50,000) Free for withdrawals of $50 or more (*1) iWallet $10 to $10,000 ($50,000) Free for withdrawals of $50 or more (*1) VenusPoint $10 to $10,000 Free for withdrawals of $50 or more (*1) MuchBetter $10 to $10,000 ($50,000) free Bank transfer $10 to $10,000 ($45,000) 1.50%. Bitcoin $10 to $10,000 ($100,000) Free of charge (*2)

(*1) A $5 fee is required for withdrawals of $50 or less.

(*2) Additional fees are required to use the Bitcoin network.

Lucrative bonuses at Vera John (ベラジョン ボーナス)

There are two bonuses that you can receive immediately after registering (depositing) at Vera John Casino.

Bonus you can get just by registering before making a deposit

Receive 100% of your first deposit as a bonus

Registration Bonus

The registration bonus at Vera John Casino is 30$

First deposit bonus

Vera John Casino offers a welcome bonus of up to a total of $1,000 for the first three times you play.

First Deposit Bonus

100% bonus on your first deposit (up to $500)

100% bonus on your first deposit (up to $500) Second Deposit Bonus

50% bonus on your second deposit (up to $250)

50% bonus on your second deposit (up to $250) Third Deposit Bonus

100% bonus on your third deposit (up to $200)

100% bonus on your third deposit (up to $200) 10 consecutive days of $5 free spin credits

get $5 spin credits to use on popular games for 10 consecutive days

You’ll receive up to a total of $1,000, plus a free 10-day trial of the game, making this a great bonus for beginners!

Vera John First Deposit Bonus Details

payment bonus breakdown 1st. Up to $500 / 100% of the deposit amount Second time. Up to $250 / 50% of the deposit amount Three times. Up to $200/100% of deposit amount +$5 spin credit for 10 days to be used on specific slots (from after 3rd deposit) Day 1: STARBURSTDay 2: Roulette Lobby (Paris)Day 3: Moon PrincessDay 4: Original BlackjackDay 5: Hawaiian DreamDay 6: Live Baccarat (Paris)Day 7: Jammin’ JarsDay 8: Original Blackjack (Paris)Day 9: RouletteDay 10: Dreams Of Gold

How to apply for a bonus

In the case of Vera John, the registration bonus and first deposit bonus are automatically given to you.

Other bonuses (e.g. XX% deposit bonus after the first time, free spins, etc.) must be claimed from the campaign email.

Bonus withdrawal conditions

The bonus withdrawal requirement at VeraJohn Casino is20 times the amount of the bonus earned. This is a very low setting in the online casino industry, so it’s great for beginners.

The basic withdrawal requirement is 20x, but it may vary depending on the bonus, so be sure to check the terms and conditions.

Notes on Bonus

The bonus is stored separately from the cache and can be used after the cache reaches zero.

It is not until you start using the bonus that it is counted as a withdrawal requirement. Cash wager amounts are not counted.

Bonuses have an expiration date (the expiration date varies by bonus). If you do not meet the withdrawal requirements by then, you will lose everything, even if you are still using the bonus.

You can check your status by going to My Casino > Bonus Status.

If you have accidentally received a bonus even though you do not need it, or if you have received a bonus but feel that you do not need it, you can remove it by contacting customer support.

VeraJohn Casino has a ton of great events and promotions!

Vera John Casino is always running unique events and promotions that you won’t find at any other online casino.

Play, save, and get items with the “Reward Program”

Vera John Casino offers a “Reward Program” where you can use the “coins” you earn in the casino to redeem for items such as free spins and cash.

In the past, you could get coins by completing designated missions, and then use the coins to exchange for items in the Vera John Shop, but this system was renewed in October 2020.

It’s now easier to accumulate coins by simply betting with cash! Up to 8,000 coins can be earned in a month, and the “level” of the reward program changes with the coins earned in a month. The higher your level, the more items you can exchange.

As a result of the renewal, the number of levels has changed from 50 to 7, making it easier for more players to reach higher levels and exchange various items.

The new reward program is a system similar to what is commonly referred to as loyalty points (comp points). Every bet you make earns you coins and raises your level, so it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, which is a great point.

Earn money every day with Vera John’s Daily Cash

The “Daily Cash” campaign, which you can try every day from your My Page, is also unique to VeraJohn Casino.

If you choose one of the five cards in the Cards of Frontier game, which you can play only once a day, you’ll get the amount written on it as bonus cash with 1x withdrawal requirement!

The amount is determined randomly, and sometimes there are some misses in the mix. However, there is a high probability that you will win more than one dollar, so it is a popular way to accumulate bonus cash little by little. There will also be a chance to win a “Jackpot Challenge” with a randomly selected high prize.

Daily Cash is a limited-time campaign, but it is a popular event and is held frequently. All you have to do is make a deposit of $10 or more and you will have 15 days to try. This is a great offer that you should check every day if you play at VeraJohn Casino.

Over 1,600 casino games in total!

The total number of games you can play at Vera John is about 1,600! More than 40 game software companies have been adopted, so you can enjoy playing a wide variety of games while comparing them.

In addition, Vera John Casino (ベラジョン) offers exclusive slots only available at Vera John, as well as pre-release of the latest games before other online casinos.

In the past, we have delivered many games in advance, including “Hawaiian Dream” and “Kaikai Dream,” which were explosive hits with pachislot elements.

If you’re looking to play the latest and greatest, you’ll want to check out Vera John Casino!

What are recommended games to play at Vera John?

Processional Dream

The latest version of the popular pachislot-style slot game is full of elements that tickle the fancy of men.

If you can enter the sexy costume play time of the courtesan, you have a chance to get a high payout! Some of them are super rare cosplays. Let’s aim to complete all five types while earning high dividends!

Sweet Bonanza Verajohn

A Vera John version of the popular slot, only available at VeraJohn Casino!

The RTP value (payout percentage) is set higher than the regular version, so it not only looks special, but it is special inside as well.

Live Baccarat (Paris)

The most popular live casino is Baccarat, also known as the king of casino games. With a winning rate of about 50%, this game is easy to guess even for beginners.

You can enjoy a variety of standard Baccarat as well as commission-free and aperture-free.

Some jackpot slots have won over $400 million!

There’s also been a string of high jackpot slot winners at the VeraJohn Casino!

Among them, the “Joker Millions” slot won a whopping € 3,482,819! In addition, many other players, including Japanese players, have won large sums of money.

Japanese support is available

Two types of Japanese support areavailable at VeraJohn Casino: live chat and email.

There are many online casinos operated overseas that offer live chat support in Japanese only in the evening or late at night, but VeraJohn Casino offers support in Japanese from the morning. It’s nice to know they have long hours!

The following are the Japanese language support hours for live chat. (All times in Japan)

Monday to Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 16:30 – 22:30

Email support is available 24 hours a day.

Is VeraJohn Casino illegal?

Vera John is operated by Breckenridge Curacao B.V.

It is the same operator as InterCasino, a long-established online casino that has been around since the early days of online casinos.

According to gambling laws in Japan, it is illegal for a domestic company to operate a casino, but since Japan is not involved in the operation of Vera John Casino, it is not considered illegal.

Acquired licenses

Breckenridge Curacao B.V., the company that operates Vera John, is licensed and authorized by Curacao (C.I.L Curacao Interactive Licensing N.V.).

Audit by a third-party organization

There doesn’t seem to be any indication on the site that VeraJohn Casino has been audited by a third party that reviews its operations and software for fairness.

However, the software used by Vera John Casino, such as Play’n GO, has been audited by a third party, so if you are not sure, why not try playing with software that has been audited?

It has a proven track record, with TV commercials running overseas.

Vera John Casino is actually so popular overseas that it has its own TV commercials.It is not easy to do this without the trust and track record of the management company. It is an online casino that has been loved by players since it opened in 2011.

Measures against gambling addiction

Vera John Casino is also actively supporting gambling addiction by introducing self-regulation tools and a dedicated website on addiction.

Self-regulation system to prevent over betting

For those who are worried about betting too much, Vera John (ベラジョン) offers a feature called “Self Regulation System”.

This self-regulation system allows you to set your own deposit limits, playing hours, and even login restrictions in advance. You can also set a maximum loss amount, so you can make a rule that says, “If I lose this much, I won’t play anymore! If you lose this much, you won’t play anymore!

The restriction functions available in the self-regulation system are as follows

● Deposit Limit

It allows you to control the total amount of your deposits for a certain period of time. If the deposit limit is exceeded within a certain period of time, a message to that effect will be displayed and you will not be able to make a deposit. It will take 7 days to cancel the limit after the cancellation procedure is completed. You can set the deposit limit and its duration by yourself.

● Time setting

You can control how long you can play for each login. When the time limit is reached, a message will be displayed and you will not be able to play until you log in again. You can set the time limit yourself. You can set it in one-hour increments.

● Loss Limit

Allows you to limit the amount of loss for a certain period of time If the limit is reached within a certain period of time, a message to that effect will be displayed and you will not be able to play until the next day. It will take 7 days to cancel the limit after the cancellation procedure is completed. You can set the loss amount and period by yourself.

● Setting login restrictions

To control your gameplay by setting login restrictions You can choose between “7 days”, “30 days”, “6 months”, and “forever” login restrictions, during which time you will not be able to play. If you choose “Forever”, you will not be able to resume playing or register for any reason.

Gambling addiction support site “PLAY WISE

Vera John Casino has released PLAY WISE, a website dedicated to gambling addiction.

The site includes self-assessment tests for addiction, how to set up self-regulation, and information on where to go for help, providing an environment you can rely on when you feel anxious.

Vera John and InterCasino, the operator of VeraJohn Casino, are the first companies in the online casino industry to launch a dedicated website for gambling addiction support in Japan. This shows the sincerity of the top companies in the industry.

Vera John is not app-compatible

VeraJohn Casino does not currently have an app distribution. However, you can use it comfortably in the browser of your smartphone or tablet, comparable to an app. And by adding the official website icon to your home screen, you can use it like an app, without the hassle of opening a browser!

Below, we will show you how to create a shortcut icon on the home screen of your smartphone or other device.

How to create a shortcut icon on the home screen

Open the official site of Vera John in your browser. Display the bookmarks menu. Tap “Add to Home Screen”. Edit the name to register and create an icon on the home screen.

By creating a shortcut icon on your device’s home screen like this, you can use the Vera John like an app!

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of opening your browser, looking for and accessing VeraJohn Casino from your bookmarks. Try it out!