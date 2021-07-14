Visit the Inn at Newport Ranch for a True Luxury Getaway

The Inn at Newport Ranch has it all! It’s positioned on the edge of the earth where the land meets the sea, it’s seen centuries of history, and it holds 1 1/2 miles of ocean views and 25 miles of trails that enter giant redwood forests. We got a small glimpse into the beauty and wonder of this property, and it left us with a wanderlust for so much more. We learned a lot about sustainability on this property while experiencing a true luxurious getaway.

The Inn at Newport Ranch has a history that goes all the way back to the Native Americans, specifically the Yuki tribe. Then, around 1865, the land housed a small town and logging community for several decades. At the town’s peak, there were 2,000 people living in the town. When the loggers left, farmers took over the land. There was a two-story house that was left from the farmers, and this became the bones of the newly-constructed Inn at Newport Ranch. If you look closely, you can still see remnants of the past. You can find shells left behind by the Yuki, and you can see parts of the chute used when sailors brought boats up to deliver items from the sea.

When you first step foot onto the property, you will notice the Cypress tree that makes up the company’s logo. It’s impossible to miss as it towers over the land looking strong and majestic. The property at the inn offers a mile and a half of ocean views, a helicopter landing site so you can skip the winding roads that lead into the property, and 25 miles of trails, many of which go deeply into the forest across Highway 1. I enjoyed walking out in the morning and the evening to the carefully placed benches out on the edges of the sea bluffs. I spent hours just watching waves brush into the cliff sides around me. We were told that the water there is deep enough so you can see an occasional whale come up and rub against the bluffs.

The Inn at Newport Ranch is the epitome of high-end. While the décor seems to hint at the land’s rustic past, you can tell the design is modern and chic. The service is absolutely remarkable, with the team willing to help you in any way possible. They are attentive, kind, and genuine. You can tell that the people here genuinely love their town, they love what they do, and they are happy to be there. We enjoyed working in the little library, and the staff was always happy to strike up a conversation as they passed by.

You can choose to have your dinner on site through the inn’s kitchen, and we highly recommend doing that. The chef is very creative with all of the meals and effortlessly caters to special dietary preferences. We could tell that many of the elements from the meals were sourced directly off the property and other nearby locations, which is always a treat.

The Ridgeview Room

The rooms were unique and very welcoming, all with their own special décor and design. The Birdhouse Suite was truly one-of-a-kind. With views of the sea and the ranch, it provided the best of both worlds. There was a kitchenette, a fireplace, and all the space for us to work and hang out comfortably. And the bunk bed of the Ridgeview room was something truly unique that I found special.

The Birdhouse Suite

Perhaps, our favorite part of our stay at The Inn and Newport Ranch was the UTV tour. When you arrive, the staff will ask if you’d like to set up a UTV tour and, trust me, you do! We met up with Otis who conducted our tour, and he was the most personable, down-to-earth person. He grew up in the area, and you could see the passion he had about the local environment. He told us that he maintains the local cemetery- not out of any obligation- but out of a love for keeping the place he grew up in good shape. Otis took us around the beach fronts and told us many stories about the history (and some more modern adventures) that took place on the land. Then, we drove across Highway 1 and into the forest. As the person who maintains the land, Otis was extremely knowledgeable about all the plants and growth on the property. He picked a few herbs for us and told us their purposes and how to best prepare them. He and his wife live in a very sustainable way where they grow most of their food and have a strong knowledge of natural resources. He really opened up our eyes to the sustainability of the land, and he was proud to share his mushroom experience, which is new to the inn. Late each fall, visitors can go on an outing with Otis and learn how to grow and pick their own mushrooms. This type of knowledge really spoke to me and encouraged me to want to live a more informed and sustainable life. And I definitely want to come back for the mushroom experience. We were excited to plant redwood trees with Otis before heading back to the property.

If you want to experience a part of California that most only get to dream about, connect with nature in a way you never have before, or just get away to a beautiful place where you can feel truly at peace and taken care of, The Inn at Newport Ranch is for you!

