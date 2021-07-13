The Perfect Thoughtful Gift for Any Loved One

It can be hard to find the right gift for your partner. Maybe they’re difficult to shop for. Maybe you’ve already given them many thoughtful gifts and are scratching your head about what’s next. When shopping for someone you love, you never want to settle on anything less than worthy. Sometimes, that can be a lot to live up to. So, what’s a great gift idea for anyone you love that is meaningful, clever, and well, just really cool? We recommend gifting your loved ones with a Star Map!

@underluckystars

What’s a star map? It’s a map that shows the unique alignment of how the stars looked at a specific moment in time from a specific place. So, think about that perfect moment in your life with your loved one. Perhaps, it’s the moment you and your partner said, “I do!” Perhaps, you want to commemorate the moment your child was born. Perhaps, you want to remember what the sky looked like when you first kissed your significant other. Whatever the reason, you can now freeze-frame the sky from that special moment and put it in a commemorative format to display in your home. And our favorite Star Map brand, Under Lucky Stars, offers 3 different sizes, 6 framing options, and over 16 different designs to choose from to personalize your gift even more. Plus, it’s the original Star Map company and the only one verified by a NASA astronomer.

Why is this such a great gift idea?

@bsnblondies

It’s truly unique.

First, this is as personalized as it can get! You must honestly think about someone to pick a special moment out of their life to commemorate. That extra bit of thought makes this gift extremely unique, and everyone wants a unique gift. Most people are tired of the same cliches. This is definitely a fresh idea that can add something new to your partner’s life.

It’s thoughtful.

When you choose a moment in time that means something special to a specific person in your life, you’re acknowledging and validating this special memory. You’re telling them that you understand, that it means a lot to you, too, and that you want to commemorate it. This shows that you listen and you know what’s important to them. In other words, it’s incredibly thoughtful because it’s so personalized. It requires you to put thought into a gift, and people always feel special when a gift is well thought-out and from the heart.

By gifting a Star Map, you are showing someone that you have put a lot of time and thought into them.

@alecsandra.lexi

It’s a chic conversation piece.

Being a customizable, hanging piece, this can fit anywhere in your home. And it’s not just something to hang, it’s a conversation piece. When people come over, you can explain what it is and what it means to you. It’s a great way to start a conversation with new friends you’re inviting over for the first time. And it’s a special reminder of a magical memory every time you walk into the room you choose to hang it in. You can hang it in your living room, walk in, and smile as a cherished thought comes into your mind. And, since you can customize it, you can make it as chic and stylish as you’d like it to be so it can match your home’s aesthetic perfectly!

So, if you’re scratching your brain trying to figure out what to give to your loved one for their birthday, look no further. Try something unique and thoughtful this year and gift them a Star Map!