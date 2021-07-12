Comfortable and Stylish: The Best Travel Fashion for Women

Whether you choose to travel by road, land, sea or air, looking and feeling great should be one of your number one priorities. Getting to your destination can take many hours so it is crucial that you opt for outfits that make you feel at ease. And if they also look good, so much the better.

Be it business or pleasure, here are a number of garment types and things to consider before you head off on your next adventure.

Fabric

We are all keenly aware of how much fabric can affect the look and comfort level of a piece of clothing. This can be amplified on the road away from the comfort of your own bed and couch. Many fabrics also crease, which is definitely not ideal if you do not carry an iron in your suitcase.

While cotton and linen are ultra-comfortable and very much recommended for longer trips, they also wrinkle easily, says a writer from STYLEspring. “If this bothers you, opt for clothing made from a blend of cotton or linen and another fabric.”

“Materials that do not crease include wool, cashmere and knits. Some other fabrics that do not wrinkle include polyester, lycra and spandex, but since these are not breathable, proceed with caution. The last thing you need is spending an entire day in a non-breathable outfit if you are in a hot climate,” she continues.

Fit

Be it on a plane or train, traveling often involves long periods of time spent in the same position. After all, getting from the UK to destinations such as Asia or South America takes time. No matter how great your travel wear looks, trust us, you will regret purchasing it if it is overly tight and constricting.

Lose-fitting clothing, on the other hand, is ideal for the road, so select wide trousers and blouses. In addition, opting for garments made from stretchy fabric can add that extra bit of much-needed comfort to your travel experience.

Color

It is best to choose clothes with dark tones or patterns when traveling. This is because dust, dirty seats and accidental spills can all take their toll on light clothing. And arriving at your destination in dirty gear can be a real no-no, particularly if you are meeting your work colleagues at the end side of your journey.

Dark-hued or neutral-toned clothing can also be better for blending into your surroundings. This is particularly important if you are traveling to a foreign country with which you are unfamiliar.

Functionality

No matter how much you value your appearance when traveling long distances functionality trumps style. Some of the best pieces of clothing to wear on long journeys include jackets for those chilly moments in airplane cabins. Alternatively, bring a long cardigan or pullover. A scarf will also keep you warm while adding an element of sophistication to your outfit.

Long-distance travelers should also invest in a quality pair of socks. Compression socks, in particular, can prevent deep vein thrombosis associated with sitting in the same position for long periods of time. In addition, since feet tend to swell on long flights, be sure to wear comfortable footwear such as sneakers or leather flats.