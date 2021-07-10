Top Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures That Will Take Ten Years Off

Most of us are aware of the endless options presented to us by medical advances to make our faces appear fresher, fuller, and overall more youthful. There are a few treatments in particular that have an especially revitalizing effect compared to some of the other treatments out there.

Before we dive into detail on these procedures, try to think about what it is exactly that makes us appear older as we age. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is wrinkles. However, a huge contributing factor that makes us appear older is loss of volume in the face, particularly under our eyes and in the cheeks, which can be addressed with any hyaluronic acid filler, such as Restylane or Juvederm. Along with this loss of volume comes loose and saggy skin, which is a huge telltale sign that you are aging. While a traditional surgical face lift is always an option, many people may want to stay away from surgical procedures and opt for a non surgical face lift, such as a PDO thread lift. Below are the main minimally invasive procedures that will address these issues and make your face look fuller and fresher all over again.

There are a ton of different dermal fillers that can be used to fill in hollow areas in the face, including the under eyes, cheeks, forehead, jaw, chin, and deep wrinkles that cannot be completely eliminated with Botox alone. The most commonly used filler to address hollowness under the eyes is Restylane, which is often paired with other fillers and facial regions for synergistic effects. If you have dark circles under your eyes, chances are that rather than discoloration, the darkness you are seeing is a shadow that was formed due to loss of volume in that area. Using a filler such as Restylane, a dissolvable hyaluronic acid, will fill in the hollow area and leave you with a fuller, less tired, and more youthful looking face. It is possible and even likely that if you have developed deep circles under your eyes, you also have lost some volume in your cheeks, in which case Restylane or any other hyaluronic acid can be used as well.

When it comes to loose and saggy skin, fillers and Botox can only get you so far depending on how much laxity there is. We are all aware of face lifts, however, with the advances made in aesthetic medicine over the course of the past decade, there are now several minimally invasive options that will give you the result of a traditional face lift, without having to go under the knife. One of the most popular non surgical face lifts is the PDO thread lift, which is a procedure involving the insertion of threads underneath the skin, to pull the skin back, leaving you with less sagginess and more youthfulness. The procedure typically takes about an hour to administer with immediate results that should last you up to 3 or 4 years. There are a few other non surgical options that promise lifting and tightening effects, such as Ultherapy, however, they require several painful sessions in order to see results, which is one of the prime reasons that PDO thread lifts are the preferred procedure.

Aside from Fillers and PDO threads, there are a few things you can do to give yourself a more youthful look in general and to maintain a younger looking skin. Getting regular Botox treatments every 3 – 5 months can not only reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but can actually help prevent the formation of wrinkles. The reason why is because Botox works by relaxing the muscle in which it is injected, which in turn restricts facial contractions that would typically create the lines that appear when you make facial expressions. Without being able to contract these muscles, the lines will not form in the first place, making Botox a preventative for wrinkles and overall signs of aging. Aside from Botox there are a few medical grade facials that will give you a youthful plump and help maintain healthy and wrinkle free skin. Two of the more advanced medical facials include Fraxel laser and Secret RF. Fraxel is a laser treatment that specifically targets the more superficial layers of the skin, correcting fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, pigmentation, and crepiness. You can also go for Secret RF, which is a form of microneedling involving radiofrequency waves in deeper layers of your skin, to tighten and firm the face, minimize pores, fine lines, and wrinkles, and maintain a generally clearer skin.

All in all there are quite a few options out there to not only rejuvenate your skin if it has already begun aging, but also to delay and narrow down the aging process to keep your skin fresh and plump through maintenance. Aside from the above mentioned procedures, also keep in mind that there are things that we can do on a day to day basis to treat our skin kindly, for example hydrating properly, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating habits, and washing your face after a long day of wearing makeup. If you do decide to proceed with any of the procedures discussed in this article, be sure to consult with a medical professional to confirm which treatment is optimal for you and your skin type