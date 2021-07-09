What You Shouldn’t Wear in Summer 2021

We know that many people avoid such kinds of articles and posts because they don’t follow fashion. Even though they state it on every corner, no person in the world isn’t aware of at least the few recent trends and doesn’t use them while choosing clothes to buy. Anyway, fashion trends change everything, and the clothes you see in shops and showrooms are manufactured according to them. But don’t you think it’s the right time to review your wardrobe? If you know that there are certain items you have been wearing for several years in a row, we are sure that some of them are too outdated to continue wearing them outside.

Our task isn’t to make you throw away as much money as possible. Quite the opposite, we’ll show you the trends that are really outdated and won’t make you buy the alternatives. It’s up to you to choose the alternative clothing and buy it. We just want to help you look stylish and up-to-date because you deserve it.

1. Tie-dye clothes

These bright T-shirts, pants, and other items of clothing have a long history. The tie-dye style emerged long ago, in the 1960s. It's hard to define a certain period when it was popular because it had several waves of popularity. The last one was in 2020 when the youth fell in love with tie-dye once again. It gained popularity mostly among young people, school, and college students. And it's no wonder since it was possible to purchase them cheaply.

2. Skinny jeans

We know how many girls adore this style of jeans, especially girls with long and beautiful legs. But everything changes, and now you should put all your skinny jeans on hold. Many men like wearing these jeans, but those who want to look more masculine need to give up this trend as soon as possible. Many good alternative styles aren’t skinny but still emphasize the beauty of your legs. But who knows, perhaps skinny jeans will reach the peak of popularity after several years.

3. Ripped jeans

Again, ripped jeans and all other ripped pieces of clothing are out of fashion now. A lot of people bought such jeans a year ago, but now they are already out. It’s not so cool nowadays to look like a bum in ripped clothes; give up this idea, please. It’s difficult to understand what to wear because all the ripped jeans look outdated and weird. Use classic jeans and proper accessories, and you’ll certainly create the look you want.

4. Graphic prints

If you like T-shirts with graphic prints, you’d better look at the embellished ones. Fashion designers recommend wearing clothes with textures and abstract prints this summer. Fortunately, graphic prints don’t look much outdated and old-fashioned like the clothes we described below, so you may wear them for some time until you find a good alternative. If you have a T-shirt with any decorations like buttons, chains, beads, wear it, and you’ll be the most stylish person in your city. Leave a graphic T-shirt to wear at home, why not?

5. Animal prints

Leopard and other animal prints became popular again not so long ago, but now it’s time to stop wearing them again. All girls adore these ‘predator’ prints because of their nature, but 2021 makes us change sides and opt for other animal species like zebras and many others. If you planned to buy another leopard bag or leggings, please give up this idea. Don’t think that combining zebra and leopard is a good idea.

6. Bike shorts

Now it’s time to give up bike shorts and start wearing loose shorts instead. You may think they look awful after getting used to the skinny bike shorts, but you just haven’t seen good looks instead. In summer 2021, bike shorts are good for training in the gym and riding a bike. Wearing them on a day-to-day basis isn’t trending now. Just admit that we all are tired of them.

7. Neon colors

Cyberpunk 2077 made us obsessed with various neon signs so that we not just started to hang them at home but also incorporated neon in our daily looks. Finally, the hype had ended, and neon started to lean back. If you want to dye your hair neon green, you can do it, and your neon clothes will soon become a thing of the past. But there’s something special in neon clothes: they can bring positive notes to your life.