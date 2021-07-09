6 Things You Should Always Have With You at the Beach

Planning a beach trip this summer?

Before you hop in the car with just your sun hat and a towel, check out our list of the top items you absolutely must have with you for a successful beach day!

1. Sunscreen and umbrellas

You already know why these two items are number one on the list! Going to the beach means you’ll be exposed to the direct sun for hours. Protecting your skin is not just a matter of avoiding sunspots and advanced signs of aging. It’s also about protecting yourself from melanoma and skin cancer.

Your sunscreen should be at least SPF 30. But something more like SPF 50 or SPF 70 will be even better. Because you’ll likely be going in the water, you’ll also want to look for a sunscreen that’s waterproof. Just remember that you always need to reapply sunscreen after you’ve been in the water because it begins to melt off and will become less effective. And even if you don’t plan on getting into the water, you still need to reapply your sunscreen after about two hours anyway.

In addition to sunscreen, it’s a good idea to bring along a few beach umbrellas for those who will be resting on the beach. You simply stick them into the sand so they stand up. Shading your eyes (and skin!) from the sun is smart for your health, but it’s also far more comfortable than acting like a lizard in the sun with no covering or shade.

2. A bathing suit you love

In addition to sunscreen and umbrellas, the most important thing you’ll need at the beach is your swimsuit.

If you’re like most ladies, however, shopping for bathing suits for women is not your idea of a good time. Trying to squeeze yourself into different sizes in the dressing room is always uncomfortable, and the fact that you have to leave your underwear on makes it even more of a terrible and awkward experience.

One idea that can help you choose a bathing suit with less stress is to order several styles online from a place that provides free shipping to your house and free returns (by mail or in store). Simply get the size you think you need and then get a size lower than that and a size higher than that. You’ll be able to try them on in the comfort of your own home and return anything that doesn’t fit.

3. Lots of fluffy towels

The more towels you have at the beach, the more prepared you’ll be!

Of course, you’ll need one for everyone to lay down on if they plan on basking in the sun, and you’ll also want one for everyone to dry off with.

What people often forget, however, is that everyone in your group will probably be all wet and/or sandy by the time you get to your car. That’s why smart beachgoers bring a few extra towels to lay down on the seats of their car so that the upholstery isn’t ruined by the time they get home.

4. Something good to read

Planning on spending a lot of your beach time on the sand? You’ll want something to do other than scrolling through your phone and gazing out at the water. Even if you don’t want to bring a mystery novel or a giant nonfiction tome, for that matter, consider bringing along a few magazines that you can flip through.

5. Something comfy to float on

As adults, heading into the water from dry land isn’t usually about doing handstands and somersaults and splashing around. Instead, it’s generally more about cooling off by dipping in and getting out. But why not spend a little more time enjoying the luxurious waves?

Bring along a floating chair or even an inner tube so that you can splash about a bit (and you won’t have to put too much effort in). If you have friends or family, make sure they have something to lounge in as well, and you can tether yourselves together and spend some actual time in the water!

6. Cool water to drink (and snacks!)

Snacks! Never leave home without them!

If you’re planning a super-duper outing to the beach where you’ll be gone for half a day or more, you’ll definitely want to take your time packing up healthy, delicious snacks. It’s best to just grab a big cooler and fill it up with ice on the bottom so that you can put whatever you want on top — including an adequate amount of cold water.

Good snacks for the beach include cut up melon, berries, peanut butter and crackers, sliced veggies, deli meat and cheese for small wraps or sandwiches, and maybe a few frozen treats (as long as you can eat them before they melt!).

So, do you have everything? Grab your bag, a cooler, and open up the trunk! It’s time to get packing — have a great beach day!