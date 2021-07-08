Second, only to our clothes and hairstyles, tattoos are becoming one of the more popular ways for self-expression. From subtle and delicate, to big and captivating, women everywhere choose tattoo designs to show off their inner worlds. If you’re thinking about getting an ink, finding the right tattoo might be harder than it seems. To help you make up your mind, we rounded some of the most popular tattoos for women.

Butterfly Tattoos

Photo By @fergumarquez/Instagram

Butterflies are a symbol of freedom and change. As tattoo designs, they look beautiful on any body part. Choose a butterfly tattoo to show off your feminine side and adventurous spirit.