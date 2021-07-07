pretty vacation-themed nails to upgrade your hot weather style

Having your nails on point is definitely something that will upgrade your beach photo gallery. If you’re getting ready for a fun destination but still haven’t decided how to get your nails done, you’ve come to the right source of inspiration. We gathered some of the most creative vacation-themed nails from our social media feeds. Check out these designs and pick your favorite!

Photo By @nailsby_may/Instagram

Tropical nails are always a favorite choice for summer. Draw beautiful palm leaves and flamingos on your fingertips to give off vacay vibes. Choose different colors to make the design extra eye-catching.