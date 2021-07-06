The Melted Pecan Hair Color Trend Is Here to Spice Up Your Summer Look

Since the start of the summer season, new hair color trends are constantly popping up. The latest obsession of our celebrities – melted pecan hair. This subtle brunette with highlights is among the best ways to refresh your style without getting a high-maintenance dye job. The trick is to keep the highlights as minimalistic as possible and create a tasteful glow. If you’re wondering whether this is the right color for you, we’ve got all the affirmation you need. Scroll down for our list to discover the hottest ways you can pull off the melted pecan hair with style!

Photo By @hairbyicy/Instagram

Add a brighter touch to your base with minimalist brown highlights. This melted pecan hair color is very sophisticated and will give you a chic vibe. We recommend this dye job for the ladies who want a subtle change without the need to switch hues.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.