underliner makeup is the easiest way to add more color to your summer makeup looks

When discussing makeup looks for summer 2021, vibrant colors are the first trend on the list. While we usually go for bold eyeliner and statement shades on the upper lid, this season we’re seeing a big transition. Namely, underliner makeup is an even more popular choice among chic ladies. It is used as a subtle pop of color and as a captivating finishing detail, making the wearer’s eyes stand out. To keep you trendy, we gathered the most amazing underliner makeup looks for this season. Check out our gallery below and get inspired by these stunning ideas!

Photo By @provg.greece/Instagram

Add a little edge to your look with red underliner makeup. Use deep and darker tones to give your eyes a seductive gaze. You can match it with bold feline flicks and voluminous lashes for a full-on bombshell transformation.