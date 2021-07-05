How to Tell if Jordan’s Are Real: A Basic Guide

Did you know that Michael Jordan originally wanted to sign with Adidas instead of Nike? Well, thanks to Jordan’s mother, the Jordan shoe brand empire was created and, to date, has sold millions of shoes.

With many shoes in production and tons of people flocking to find the latest pair, there are bound to be some that are fake. So you might be wondering, ‘how to tell if Jordan’s are real,’ and we’re here to help.

Read on below to learn if someone you know is rocking real or fake Jordan’s.

Look at the Tag

The first thing you need to know when buying Jordan’s to determine if they’re real or fake is to look at the tag. On the tag, there should be a nine-digit number listed directly under the country of origin listing.

Once you’ve found the number listed, all you need to do is go online to the Nike website to check and ensure that it matches the number listed there. Another place that you can find this number is on the box of the latest releases.

It should be listed in the section where the manufacturer’s label is printed.

Jordan Jumpman, Jumpman

One of the key ways that people can identify any shoe created by the Jordan brand is by looking at the Jumpman on the shoe. This is also a way to tell if the shoes aren’t real.

On fake shoes, the Jumpman will be disproportionate. It’s also not uncommon for the Jumpman to be facing the wrong way or the arms and legs of the Jumpman to be different in size and shape.

On fake Jordan’s, you’ll notice that the Jumpman on the tongue is in vinyl instead of being embroidered on the shoe like it’s supposed to be.

Let It Shine

On real Jordan’s, the gloss and shininess of the shoe is undeniable. Unfortunately, when you’re handling a fake Jordan, the shoe isn’t going to shine as brightly as others.

While this might be hard to notice, it’s easier if you’re comparing the shoe to a pair of Jordan’s that you know for a fact are real. Another thing you might notice about a fake shoe is that it’s going to be smaller than the real Jordan shoe.

Consider the Construction

What we mean by considering the construction of the shoe is to acknowledge the craftsmanship that goes into making a pair of Jordan’s. They take their time to ensure only the highest quality material is used and the embroidery is done the right way.

We recommend reviewing every inch of the shoe for fraying or less detailed laces. Take your time when doing this because the last thing you want is to pay real Jordan prices for a fake shoe.

How to Tell if Jordan’s Are Real?

There’s no need to continue asking yourself, ‘how to tell if Jordan’s are real,’ because we’ve provided you with a guide. Instead, take time to look over the quality of the shoe, and if there are any discrepancies with the Jumpman, you know it’s not a real shoe.

