fiery red nails are perfect for the hot summer weather

We don’t know what it is about summer, but it always sparks a need to experiment and have fun with our looks. Whether you’re after old classics or modern trends, this season is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone. When it comes to bold choices, red nails are the ‘It’ trend this summer. To help you hop on this trend, we gathered the most wonderful red nail art from our favorite Insta cool girls. Check out our list, before contacting your nail technician for the fieriest nail design inspo!

Photo By @domii.naiils/Instagram

Elevate your look this summer with floral red nails. This elegant design will soften your appearance. Show off your skills by recreating this nail art by yourself.