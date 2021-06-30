summer hair colors that will have you looking insanely hot this season

Looking for a new way to spice up your look for the upcoming season? You’ve come to the right place! If you need some inspiration or advice before you visit your colorist, we have many suggestions that will instantly charm you. Check out our list and choose your favorite from the hottest palette of summer hair colors.

Apricot Hair

Photo By @allure_hair_beauty/Instagram

What happens when you mix bright copper reds and strawberry blonde shades? The prettiest summer dye job – apricot hair! This beautiful mix of tones is incredibly stunning and will soften your appearance. Choose a full-color dye job to enhance your elegant side.