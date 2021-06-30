3 Questions You Should Ask Yourself Before Getting a Nose Job

Nose jobs are one of the most common plastic surgery procedures, and people opt to have them done for many reasons. Many use them to get a better-looking nose, but others may want to correct their nose after they have suffered trauma, or even to help them breathe better. It is a very important procedure that will have life-changing consequences, either for good or bad. This is why you need to know what you’re getting into and ask yourself some real questions before you go through with it. Here are a few questions you should ask yourself before getting a nose job.

Are You Ready for Recovery?

You should know that recovery after rhinoplasty can be debilitating, and you have to be ready to take a lot of time off after the surgery before you can go back to your regular life. There are things that you can do to speed up the recovery process, but you can expect to have to wait at least 6 weeks before your bones have healed. During the healing period, you should avoid things like spicy foods and even things like wearing glasses, so that’s something you’ll have to prepare for.

Are Your Desired Results Realistic?

A lot of people go to surgeons every year with pictures of the exact nose that they want. The only issue is that they don’t know how that nose will look on them. Facial structure is very important, and the nose has to fit your proportions. Not only that, but your facial structure may not even support that kind of nose. So, you will have to consult a surgeon beforehand so they can look at your options and see which ones are feasible.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t bring pictures for reference, however. This is your face after all, and you have the right to have it look the way you want. Just make sure that you pick people who have faces that are shaped roughly like yours. This will increase the chances that it will work on you.

Are You Ready for this Kind of Change?

The nose takes a lot of space on someone’s face and is one of the face’s biggest focal points. Changing your nose means that you’ll be looking at a very different person in the mirror every morning. If you’re currently unhappy with your nose because of a major defect like a large bump or crookedness, then you will probably view change as an improvement. But if you’re going purely for looks, you might be saddened by the results and wished you had your old nose back. When this happens, people tend to either become even more self-conscious or try to fix the issue, which often makes things worse. So, ensure that you make a real assessment of your motivations for the rhinoplasty, and make sure that you’re ready to have a new face forever.

These are all important questions that need to be answered before you decide to go through with your rhinoplasty. It’s also crucial that you find a qualified surgeon who will sit down with you and make sure that you’re truly ready for the procedure.