the inner-corner color pop eyeshadow makeup trend is all over social media this summer

Makeup trends are breaking through more than ever this summer, and the inner corner color pop is among the biggest hits! Whoever said that vibrant eyeshadows can’t be worn in a minimalistic way, it’s up for a treat. Whether you’re attending a glam event or need a daytime look for the office, the inner corner highlight is the perfect way to spice up your appearance. For those of you who need some inspo, we’ve got many suggestions for you to try out. Flip through our list and find the perfect look for your next special occasion!

Photo By @danbeaumontmakeup/Instagram

Peachy tones are a good choice for minimalistic daytime looks. Create neutral makeup looks with a peachy shade on your inner corners. Keep the rest of the makeup simple to highlight your natural beauty.