How to Accessorize Maxi Dresses

After a year and a half in and out of lockdowns, there’s no doubt that there will be a few extra dresses at the bottom of your wardrobe that you’re starting to feel a bit guilty about not wearing. What better time to talk about styling and the ability to dress down with the more informal parts of your wardrobe? As well as being heaps of fun, making the most out of the clothes in your wardrobe is also super environmentally friendly and will keep your conscience clear when it comes to the climate. Here are a few of our top favorite tips for mixing, matching and accessorizing with your forgotten maxi dresses!

Jewelry and accessories

We’re all guilty of buying a beautiful dress and only wearing it once. If that sounds like you, it’s time to dress it down with some gorgeous black boots and a comfy, chunky knit. You’ll totally transform the suitability of the dress for more informal occasions and will have you wearing it a whole lot more often. For a finishing touch, we recommend taking a look at some chic jewellery, no matter which direction you’re going in. If your maxi dress is a bit louder and features bolder colors or abstract patterns, a knit in a neutral tone will stop things from clashing. The finishing touch? Flat boots and a retro, black leather jacket add a slight edge and hint of the chicness you’re hiding underneath. This fusion of casual and glam is what mixing and matching is all about!

Outside

Never underestimate the power of a jacket to totally change your maxi dress look. If you’re looking for an autumn or spring look, denim is a great idea. For something a little more upscale, a blazer can add a sophisticated feel to your overall look. Such a simple switch can have significant impacts on your overall look. Pairing things up with a hat or bag that matches your jacket is a no-brainer too. Whatever jacket you decide to go for, you are able to transform your maxi dress into a look perfect for formal and informal occasions, as well as everything in between.

A pair of shoes

Just like a jacket, jewellery and accessories, shoes can play a pivotal role in changing up your maxi dress look. No matter what color your maxi dress is, a pair of fresh white trainers will allow you to dress down most of the looks in your wardrobe. If you haven’t got a pair already, you’re missing out big time. On the other hand, formal high heels can swing your look in the complete opposite direction. Ultimately, shoes will take your look to the next level or turn things suitably down.

There is a huge variety of maxi styles out there and at Chi Chi London, we’re sure plenty of them are at the bottom of your wardrobe. However, a bit of mixing and matching, alongside a sprinkling of creativity, will give your dresses a whole new lease of life. If you want to take things a step further, why not take a look at investing in a two for one maxi shirt dress? There’s no doubt this look will be one of the most adaptable clothes in your entire wardrobe.