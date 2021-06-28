The Trendiest Wedding Styles for 2021

Most people would like to settle down and build a family of their own someday. With that mindset, there are plenty of new engagements and wedding plans happening every year, creating trends for wedding styles. Many guys will do anything to have the perfect timing for their marriage proposal. Once you’ve chosen the perfect engagement rings by Kalfin, it’s time to pop the question.

This year could be a great time to tie the knot with your partner, and you would want the most memorable event in your life to be perfect. You can achieve your dream wedding by learning some of the latest styles. We’ve listed a few of them below:

Non-Traditional Flowers

Wedding planners say that one of the biggest wedding trends is using non-traditional flowers, such as dried, painted, or bleached flowers. Not only do these flowers have their own unique allure, but they also tend to be less costly than traditional flowers.

Care for the Environment

There is an increasing number of people who are becoming aware of environmental concerns, and most are doing their part to help out. Even for special events like weddings, you should also consider taking care of the environment while you are celebrating. There are wedding planners who are incorporating recyclable materials as their decor, using plants rather than cutting flowers, returning them to their beds after the event. The trend of using dried flowers is rising, and integrating them with fresh flowers brings a new dimension to the concept.

You should also refrain from using fireworks. Not only are they bad for the environment, but they can also be loud and disruptive to neighbors and the surrounding wildlife. Instead, opt for other exciting surprises such as live music or video presentations.

Food As Art

Since there is a trend in environmental awareness for wedding events, some wedding planners use the “food as art” concept. This trend requires professionals to do a successful food presentation that would add entertainment for the reception. Every wedding event should be careful with their food at the reception, and ensure that everything is safe for guests to eat.

Non-Traditional Wedding Dresses

A bride’s wedding dress is the focal point of each and every wedding. Today, many designers are skipping traditional wedding dresses and using a more contemporary style for the brides. They will also use colors beyond white for their designs for the bride and the entourage.

Stay Away From Social Media

Planning your wedding is a difficult task, which gives us the reason to turn to social media and other platforms to search for wedding ideas. However, it’s easy to get caught up in appearances, and it is best to stay away from social media for a moment and try to create your own unique style for your wedding day.

Small and Simple

Many couples love to celebrate their wedding ceremonies in a big and explosive way, which can end up costing a great deal. However, you can always opt for a simple and more intimate ceremony, which your finances would also benefit from.

In planning your wedding, it is best that you take your time and consider many options before you choose or decide. Make sure that everything is within your budget and don’t make any unnecessary sacrifices that would ruin the entire event. It’s also important that you and your partner are on the same page before making final decisions.