money piece hair refuses to leave the spotlight

In case you haven’t already noticed on your Insta feed, this summer will be all about face-framing hairstyles. By default, the most flattering low-maintenance dye job has grown into the hottest summer hair trend. That’s right, money piece hair is back in the spotlight! Colorful front pieces that brighten your look are the perfect choice for the crazy season ahead, so don’t be afraid to experiment. If you want to transform your look ASAP, we’ve got the prettiest ideas for you to try. Look at our suggestions below and pick your next dye job!

Photo By @foilhair/Instagram

Spice up your look with blonde front streaks to brighten your appearance. This money piece hair is especially flattering for brunettes and redheads since it creates a stunning contrast. You can apply the color starting from the roots and do a seamless transition towards the ends to copy this beautiful dye job.