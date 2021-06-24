Transform Your Life and Health with Clean Beauty

In the recent years, we’ve been witnessing a growing interest for improving one’s health and well-being. This resulted in numerous nutrition and workout trends that celebrities and non-celebrities alike have rushed in to make them part of their lifestyles.

Becoming increasingly aware of what it takes for one to lead a life of quality, and prolong the lifespan at that, also reflected on the beauty industry considering we use various beauty products on a daily basis. Besides popular terms like “green”, “natural” and “organic”, “clean” happens to be one buzzword in particular that’s catching the attention of many around the globe as of late.

Having all of these terms in mind, sometimes it can be confusing up to a point to make the right choice when buying from a wide range of brands and their diverse clean beauty products at the well-stocked sellers. Hopefully we can make your shopping easier by shedding some light on the matter.

What Does Clean Beauty Mean?

As a concept, it might strike you as a complex one encompassing an assortment of aspects. Yet, it can be explained simply by implying the use of clean ingredients that come from organic natural sources, and it’s all added on transparent labels. There’s also no compromise on quality, specifically how efficient these products are, as well as how luxurious. In other words, you get the value you pay for.

As such, the benefits you can expect to reap from this beauty care are low risk of skin redness, irritation and sensitivity, low risk of hormonal dysfunction as there are no endocrine disruptors, as well as low risk of body toxicity. In addition to implementing a wholesome balanced diet, exercising regime, and using the perks of infrared sauna, the pampering skincare routine would help you enhance overall health and well-being.

How to Introduce Clean Beauty in Your Life?

To be able to make room for trusted clean beauty products in your daily routine, you’re going to have to pay attention to more than merely the price. The key is in becoming more aware of the ingredients, what’s good and what’s bad for you.

Also, take the time to do your research and look into the labels before rushing in to buy a product just because you liked the package or the brand. Considering there’s been a great deal of green washing going on lately, and words like “eco” and “natural” are added even on items with toxic ingredients, being careful is the least you can do.

Know the Ingredients to Avoid

Certain toxins that are known to be present in most traditional cosmetics are synthetics said to extend the shelf life of the products. This is the case with the notorious parabens that you can easily recognise as they’re labelled as propyl, butyl, ethyl, methyl, isopropyl and isobutylparabens.

All of the clean beauty from famous reliable brands like L’Occitane, WelleCo, Eminence, Dr. Hauschka, Lovebyt, Endota, and Kora Organics among others, is free of them as they’re linked to skin irritation, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, and neurotoxicity.

Yet another preservative, formaldehyde is easily recognisable on the labels as DMDM hydanoin, quanternium-15, sodium hydroxymethylglycinate, diazolidinyl urea, and imidazolidinyl urea. Apart from being a known carcinogen, formaldehyde is said to increase liver toxicity as well and even so it’s still among those ingredients that are legally used in traditional cosmetics.

Other nasties you should be aware of include phthalates like BPA, DEP and DBP as they affect one’s fertility. These are followed by triclosan that disrupts thyroid functions, dangerous synthetic antioxidants SLES, SLS, and ALS found as BHA and BHT in the products.

Additional toxic irritants you should watch out for are petrolatum and mineral oils said to contaminate the body, petroleum based chemicals known as PEGs (polyethylene, polyoxyethylene, ceteareth), and siloxanes. And of course, lastly, synthetic dyes and fragrances.

Be More Selective with the Shop and Brands

This is true both for the store you buy your products from, as much as the brand the clean beauty products are from. For this reason, it’s important to take the time to find the reliable supplier and official stockist of clean and luxury skincare, body, hair, makeup brands.

As mentioned, there are brands you can invest in when you first decide to go clean with your beauty routine. If you don’t get the expected results with one, even after you’ve checked the ingredients and certifications, choose another that’s famous for its sustainability, ethics and values.

A brand, as in the example with L’Occitane, that gives back to the environment and people across the globe is also something you should be after to truly make you feel good about your investment and support for the beauty industry. Once you find the one that you’re amazed by and how its products affect your skin, hair, body and health in general, focus on it more instead of looking for the next best thing.

Out with the Old, In with the New

Perhaps it doesn’t seem like we use that many cosmetics on a daily basis, but when you start doing the math, and you include all the hair, body, makeup and skin products you apply every day, you realise you’re in touch with more toxins than you imagined in the first place. As scary as it sounds, you can make a change for the better.

To make a difference in your life and well-being, don’t just look for the perfect clean beauty products to substitute the skincare you already have but include other items too, from soaps, body washes, body oils, and creams, to perfumes, deodorants, shampoos, conditioners, and all of the makeup essentials you require.

As you work on your beauty from within, with your diet, and your active lifestyle, think of the cosmetics as the cherry on top. Besides making sure they don’t have any of the nasties, you’d make the most out of nontoxic products that address the issues you’re dealing with, be it oily skin, dryness, pigmentation, odour, excessive sweat, flaky hair, or eyebags to name some.

This would guarantee you get the results you’re looking for, providing you with the outcome of skin and hair that radiate with healthy glow.