New Trendy Jewelry You Can Try in 2021

The practice of wearing jewelry has extended thousands of years ago. And since then, jewelry has been an essential accessory every man or woman in society wants to possess. Some people wear these beautiful accessories as they enhance the beauty of its owner. Owning classy jewelry pieces adds to an individual’s value, making them look like a million bucks. Some people also pay attention to the kind of jewelry they regard to express their unique selves. The choice of jewelry reveals so much about us whether we are reserved, outrageous, outgoing, or conservative. Other jewelry enthusiasts buy jewelry after being fascinated with gemstone’s hidden sparkle or the sound of bangles.

This year, jewelry may be one of the prettiest things we can derive inspiration from. Since the pandemic started, most of us feel drained from wasting too much time spent indoors. Social distancing may make us feel alienated from the people around us. It’s time to appreciate art and beauty once more. Here is a list of jewelry to look forward to in 2021.

Chunky chains

Flaunt your BFF status wearing chunky chain jewelry. This statement jewelry is not entirely new, but its outrageousness will always have a warm welcome to the fashion world. Chunky chains and super-sized hoops caught media attention in the 2020 runways. Designers would like to bring forward and carry the trend in 2021. Think of Victoria Beckham’s fashion sense or Hermes’ classy taste. Note: only wear this jewelry when your ear lobes can withstand it.

Pearls

Pearls are classic, timeless accessories that you can wear both in casual and formal events. They will always be here for us year after year. Accessories made of pearls will be a great choice if you cannot see yourself wearing chunky chains and heavy jewelry pieces. This year’s pearls are different from your grandmother’s classic dainty stones. You will see that the trendy pearls in 2021 take a layered and mismatched arrangement. ‘The more, the merrier’ thus, the pearls will be sold in sequence, truly a must-have for a special summertime.

Single earrings.

Single earrings are not out of the market–ever! In 2021, single earrings made it to the trendy list and have made a fresh comeback. Brands like Fendi, Alberta, Ferreti, N21 are just some of the many brands that will have a variety of single earrings on their list. There are single earrings with extremely-artistic and unique designs for a funky effect. These eye-catchy accessories have a range of styles sold at a wide range of prices. There must be a single-earring that will suit your personality and style.

Bangles

Bangles will never be out of the picture. They are everywhere and inescapable! The sky is the limit in choosing the bangles for you. You can explore bangles designs whether you aim for the classic look to a more experimental taste. There are a few bangles trends to choose from–chains, silver, hardware-like pieces that have been waiting for their next wearer. There are also bracelets of different materials, such as silicone bracelets that add to other accessories’ color. For 2021, the heavy metal, geometric and spherical bangles are dominating the trend. The same style is also present in other pieces such as chokers, pendant earrings, among others.

Handbags

Handbags also made it in the 2021 trendy list. And this time, you are wearing these cute accessories around your neck as necklaces. Max Mara, Chanel, Jacquemus, Versace, and Medea have already released their pouch necklaces. These pouch necklaces are a fresh divergence from the 90s chokers looming in the fashion industry for a few years now. This trend may signal the rebirth of long jewelry as part of the jewelry staple in the coming years!

The year 2021 is the year to aim for clarity of vision, hope, and a regained sense of direction. Bring forth lots of positivity in 2021 with these new, exciting, and trendy pieces in your possession.

There are a few considerations in choosing jewelry. First, you have to examine your physical features. Choose jewelry that matches well with your skin tone, height, hair, and overall physique. If you are tall and wanted people not to notice your size, maybe it is better to wear short necklaces. Meanwhile, if you’re going to elongate your appearance, consider wearing V-shaped or Y-shaped necklaces.

Earrings can also emphasize and de-emphasize a feature you want to highlight on hiding on your face. Oval-shaped faces have more freedom to choose whatever earrings they want. People that have other shapes of faces may want to be more careful in selecting earrings for them. There is also a science in choosing bracelets and rings. Choose those that compliment your face and your hands.

