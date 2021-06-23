Common Traits of Cheating Partners

When you have suspicions that your partner may be cheating but you do not know conclusively, it can make life very difficult. You may find yourself suspicious of everything your partner does, and both the trust and happiness can drain from the relationship. Of course, it if turn out that your partner is not cheating, this could end up with you letting a perfectly dedicated and devoted partner go. However, if they are cheating, it could end up with you staying with someone you cannot trust because you have not been able to find out one way or another.

Well, the only way to find out for definitely is through an admission by your partner or by catching them in the act. However, there are signs and common traits that you can look out for to give you a better idea, as you can see from our infographic. By familiarizing yourself with some of the common traits of a cheating partner, you can more easily determine whether there might be something going on or whether it is plain and simple paranoia on your part.

Some of the Common Signs

There are various common traits that you should look out for if you feel your partner may be cheating but you want further clarification because you take any steps. Some of these are:

They May Go Out More without You

One thing you might notice if your partner is cheating is that they start to go out a lot more, but you never get an invite. They may say they are going out with friends, family members, or work colleagues. However, if you always went out together in the past, and now they are always out while you stay at home, this could be a sign that they are meeting someone else and not whoever they told you they were going out with.

They Make and Receive Suspicious Calls

Another of the signs of a cheating partner is that they start to make and receive suspicious calls. They may act cagey and even guilty after receiving certain calls, or they may even leave the room and hide away to make or receive calls. In addition, they may start to receive calls in the early hours or start putting the phone down mid-conversation if they are on the phone and you walk in. Many cheating partners start to make and receive a lot more calls and may also lie about who was on the phone if you ask them.

They Become More Guarded Online

One other trait of cheating partners is that they often become far more guarded online. For instance, they may have been happy to use social media with you sitting by their side in the past, but these days, they may do it out of your line of sight or stop using it if you walk in the room. They may change passwords and log out of their accounts whereas they never used to do that before.

These are some of the signs and traits you may notice with a cheating partner.