the best nail trends to hop on this summer

When presented with too many choices, it’s easy to get lost and indecisive. This is especially true when we’re talking about all the gorgeous nail art trends we’ve seen for the upcoming season. If you want to spice up your look in a chic way, but can’t choose which nail design suits you most, we are here to help. We sourced the internet for the most beautiful summer nail trends and displayed our best picks below. Flip through our gallery and discover the nail designs that will upgrade your style.

Vibrant Green Nails

Photo By @polishedbylearnahstarbuck/Instagram

Elevate your fingertips with captivating green shades. Choose modern French manicures with green details to recreate this stunning design. You can use different shades and negative space details for a statement manicure.