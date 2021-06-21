3 Things You Must Know if You Think about Starting a Clothing Business

Starting a fashion brand is not an easy task. For some, it might seem an all-exciting and fabulous industry, and while this is true, a clothing business requires a great deal of thought, attention to detail, and critical thinking skills. It might seem straightforward, but if you think about doing this step, it is of the utmost importance that you have acquired a vast business understanding and considerable knowledge of the fashion industry.

If you plan on starting a clothing business, there are certain aspects that you need to consider and that every entrepreneur who wants to start a fashion brand should know.

When creating a business plan, it is vital to make sure you have the financial resources needed. Any business has certain fixed costs, so to be properly prepared for what it means to open a clothing brand, you must think about the expenses your business will have.

Know your niche and target audience

The first step in starting any type of business, but especially a fashion brand, is to have a clear vision of your niche and who is your target customer. This way, you can ensure that your brand will be successful and that people will like and purchase your products. An effective way of deciding on your niche and audience is by creating a mood board when conducting an efficient market and competitor analysis. A customer profile will help and guide you in the right direction.

So, think about who your audience will be – if you want to focus on generation Z, you might want your brand to sell streetwear and fresh clothing items at affordable prices. You could even offer repurpose services, as young people nowadays are more aware of environmental issues. They will appreciate the opportunity to give their clothes a new design and avoid buying new items often.

Create a budget plan

Once you have decided on your niche and target customer, it is imperative you create a business plan with a realistic and well-planned budget. For this, it is essential you know how you will get your funding. Whether it is from your savings or you will need to access additional financial support, it is crucial you state with what finances you plan on starting your business.

Another essential aspect is to consider any expenses you will have. Depending on your budget, you might want to allocate enough money to hire a few people. Your fixed costs are your primary focus, as it is required you have the financial possibilities to pay rent, salaries, or insurance.

For instance, any retail business needs to acquire different types of insurance. Business income coverage is imperative, as the insurance company can reimburse any income you have to spend in case of an accident or an unforeseeable event, or extreme weather phenomena. Another type of insurance you might need is bobtail insurance. If you plan on opening a distribution center, you will need to purchase trucks to transport your products to and from the store. In this case, your business is covered financially if the commercial truck is involved in an accident when it isn’t carrying a load.

Decide on the brand’s market level

The fashion industry can be quite competitive, so it is highly necessary you conduct market analysis to see what could be the unique selling point of your brand. To ensure your brand is successful, it is vital you decide on its market level. This means that you will need to think about whether your business will be selling luxury, premium, or high-street items. Depending on this, your business’ price points and production costs will differ. Plus, your marketing strategy will need to match your market level.