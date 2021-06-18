how to wear the purple makeup trend

New makeup trends are constantly on the rise, but there is one particular hue that’s having a big moment this season. If you haven’t noticed yet, purple makeup is becoming the biggest hit of the year. This color is chic, glamorous, and a great way to make a statement. We sourced some gorgeous looks to get you started with this royal hue. Find out all the amazing ways you can rock the purple makeup trend!

Photo By @vanessa_gyimah/Instagram

For a soft glam look, choose matte purple eyeshadows with less pigment. Opt for rosy lips and cheeks to recreate this charming look.