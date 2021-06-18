How To Wear The Purple Makeup Trend

How To Wear The Purple Makeup Trend

New makeup trends are constantly on the rise, but there is one particular hue that’s having a big moment this season. If you haven’t noticed yet, purple makeup is becoming the biggest hit of the year. This color is chic, glamorous, and a great way to make a statement. We sourced some gorgeous looks to get you started with this royal hue. Find out all the amazing ways you can rock the purple makeup trend!

how to wear the purple makeup trend
Photo By @vanessa_gyimah/Instagram

For a soft glam look, choose matte purple eyeshadows with less pigment. Opt for rosy lips and cheeks to recreate this charming look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.