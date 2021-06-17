Here’s Why You Should Switch to Natural and Organic Beauty Products

If you’ve been using synthetic cosmetic products made by major brands, now might be a good time to shake things up in your beauty kit. Several major brands have already caught up to the green revolution in the cosmetic industry that was started by independent shops that advocate green and sustainable living.

Don’t get us wrong, though. We don’t blame you for using these synthetic products, because we understand that they’re the only option most people have back then. And it could be hard to switch easily, especially if you’ve been using these products since the time you’ve gotten into makeup and skincare.

But now that natural and organic skincare products are already widely available online and in your favorite cosmetic shops, you should at least give it a try! We promise that you’ll never regret switching to certified natural and organic products. And we can give you a ton of reasons why.

But before we go straight to the meat of this piece, let’s set things straight first.

Natural vs Organic

Keep in mind that “natural” and “organic” are not interchangeable terms. Cosmetic products can be manufactured with both natural and organic resources, but not all products that are made from natural ingredients are automatically organic.

Organic products must be approved or certified by governing bodies. And that means that 95% of the product must be made from plant sources. Not only that but these sources must also be organically grown and harvested. Harmful and toxic products like pesticides and petroleum-based fertilizers must not be used in growing these ingredients.

If you’re planning a switch to eco-friendly products, make sure that you are getting natural and organic beauty products that are certified by the experts.

So why make the switch?

1. It’s about time that we care for the environment

As you already know, synthetic ingredients that are used by most manufacturers to make skincare and cosmetic products are harmful to the environment. After using these products, the ingredients will eventually seep into the ground, or flow into the bodies of water and endanger animals and plants.

Even before you buy these products, the harm has already been done during the manufacturing stage. Traditional products require certain ingredients like aluminum and lead that can only be extracted through mining. And we don’t need to tell you how much stress mining puts on the environment.

So if you truly care for Mother Earth, switch to natural and organic products.

2. Your skin deserves better

Natural and organic products take care of both the environment and your skin. These eco-friendly products are filled with natural ingredients that are packed with nutrients which your skin needs.

Since these products are all made of natural and organic ingredients, you’ll never have to worry about skin irritation or allergies. Human bodies generally accept natural ingredients, so say goodbye to occasional swelling, redness, and itchiness!

On the other hand, synthetic ingredients like parabens, sulphates, petrochemicals, and triclosan can potentially harm your skin, especially if you have overly sensitive skin.

3. Going green can help you save money

There is a misconception that natural and organic products are way more expensive than traditional ones. And that is not the case. As a matter of fact, you can find cheap eco-friendly cosmetics anywhere, whether online or in the supermarket.

The best thing about it is that you can even DIY some of them. There are a ton of DIY projects on the internet that you can copy. You just have to find the right ingredients and the right tools to make it happen.