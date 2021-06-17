Finding Inspiration When Designing a Website for Your At-Home Fashion Business

Have you made the decision that the time is right to follow your career aspirations and create your own at-home fashion business? Perhaps you’ve decided to keep things relatively low-key and small to start with and focus on designing a professional-looking website that will attract customers. Your website should be reflective of the company and will help you to grow your startup and make it the success you are dreaming of.

A website is something that businesses of all sizes and in all industries need nowadays but that doesn’t mean you should just throw something together quickly and without thought. Remember, your website speaks volumes about your actual company, so there needs to be a real purpose behind all aspects of the design. Here we’ll take a look at how you can find design inspiration and ideas that will allow you to create a fabulous website for your at-home fashion business.

Check Out the Competition

The first place you’ll want to start is by checking out the competition in your industry. What do their websites look like? What are they doing right, and what strikes you as wrong? How easy is the website to navigate, what is the overall design concept that pulls it together, do pages load fast, and so forth? You want to take all you can from your research so you can apply it to your own site.

Visit Popular and Well-frequented Sites for Ideas

Another tip is to visit popular websites that are known for their high traffic volumes. Look at different industries, not just yours, as many of these websites get thousands and thousands of visitors per day all looking for an engaging, impressive, and flawless experience.

For example, there are a few design tips that some gaming niches tend to follow, which is to put an emphasis on the logo, putting it on each page to create brand recognition, making registration pages easy to access typically through a popup window to take visitors right there; the home page also needs to be engaging and eye-catching so visitors want to stick around.

It’s about creating a user experience that is smooth, without issue, and most of all fun – as this is what keeps people coming back for more. Ask yourself how you can apply some of those same basic ideas and principles to your design.

What Will be Your Unique Hook?

Finally, ask yourself what your unique hook will be? Sure it would be great if your products and services acted as that unique hook, but that’s not usually enough. A unique hook needs to be memorable, attention-grabbing, easy to spot from the moment a visitor lands on your website, and yet is relevant to your business and that particular industry.

A unique hook could be the graphics, color scheme, the layout, the various multi-media you post, high-tech elements, really whatever you want.

Putting In a Little Extra Time

By putting in the extra time to perfect your website, you’ll find it pays off in terms of your visitor numbers and conversion rates.