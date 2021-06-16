How to Choose the Right Dresses for Bridesmaids

After finding the perfect wedding dress for yourself, you now need to make sure your girls will also be dressed to kill for your special day. Although you cannot please everyone, you need to be able to dress them in a way that will make them feel comfortable and beautiful at your wedding.

Here’s a list of some things to consider to help you in finding the perfect dresses for your favorite girls:

Wedding theme

Weddings have an overall theme and color scheme so the dresses of your bridesmaids must blend right in. They will be a part of your entourage and will be seen in a lot of your photos and videos, so you wouldn’t want them to look out of place. Take into consideration the decors, motif, and aesthetics of your wedding then choose the dress style and color accordingly.

Venue and season

Whether your wedding will be held indoors or outdoors, you must make sure that all your bridesmaids will be dressed appropriately. You must also be considerate of the climate in the specific season where your wedding will fall into. Find dresses that will not leave your girls feeling too cold or hot.

Budget This is one of the most important factors that you need to consider when finding the right dresses for your girlfriends. More often than not, they would have to shoulder the cost of their dresses so, it is only right that they are comfortable with the price. Set a specific budget according to the price range that your bridesmaids will be willing to pay. Even if they have strong buying power, it is always good to find gorgeous dresses with the best price point.

Body Types

People, in general, have different body types and what will be comfortable for one girl might not be the case with another. If the dresses will be customized, you must ask each and everyone’s opinion about the cut, length, and silhouette that they will be most comfortable with. Their dresses don’t always have to look the same. Having variations with the design has been a trend lately so don’t be afraid to go with something different.

Brand

Know where to purchase the dresses. Would you rather go shopping with your girls or have their dresses customized just like your wedding dress? Having retail therapy could be a good way to bond with your girlfriends and this way, they will be able to share more of their opinions about the dress and eventually come to a mutual agreement. On the other hand, you may also coordinate with your couturier to make the dresses for your bridesmaids too. If you are a certified JA bride and have chosen a beautiful wedding dress from https://www.justinalexander.com/, you can always choose from their catalog for your girlfriends’ dresses as well.

Accessories

As the bride, you have a say on how you want them to look in your wedding but it will be nice to let them have the freedom to add their personal touches to their final look. If you have a specific type of shoes that you want them to wear, make sure to let them know beforehand so they can prepare. As regards jewelry and all, it will be best to let them adorn themselves with what they think will be nice.

Finding the right dresses for your besties can be quite stressful. However, the process can also be a memorable experience for you and the girls. At the end of the day, you get to bond, hang out, and share these precious little moments before you walk down the aisle.

It is advisable to do the dress hunting early on so that there will be plenty of time to shop or have the dresses done and also allowing room for adjustments in case some changes or alterations are to be made.