graphic black eyeliner is back in the spotlight

When it comes to makeup classics, nothing beats the black eyeliner. Many eyeliner trends have come and gone, but our love for classic black feline flics has never faded. As of recently, Insta cool girls have morphed and reinvented the classic aesthetic into something even more fabulous – graphic black eyeliner. Instead of going for the regular winged design, graphic shapes are the perfect way to add a little edge to your style. If you need some inspo before wearing it in public, we got you covered. Check out our list below for some of the most creative takes on the graphic eyeliner trend.

Photo By @eszterdomonskosmua/Instagram

Spice up your look with double-winged graphic black eyeliner. This design gives off edgy vibes and will bring out your inner boss babe. Drag two lines across your lids- one from the inner corner and one from the inner crease- to recreate this majestic look.