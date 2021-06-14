Expert Tips To Find The Right Dress For Your Body Shape

We all have unique body shapes, although there are four main categories that each body shape falls into. And most women face the same problem every year when spring and summer roll around; finding flattering dresses. Regardless of what your body shape is, some dress styles simply won’t be flattering, so we have listed a few expert tips to help you find dresses that flatter your figure and boost your self-confidence at the same time.

The Hourglass Figure

The hourglass body shape is curvy, with a larger bust and hips and a smaller waist. Even though most of us dream of having an hourglass body shape, not all dresses are flattering for this figure type either. If you have a curvy figure, you should accentuate your best features with dresses that are tighter at the waistline, such as a cutout knit dress that ties around the waist. Open neckline dresses and v-neckline dresses are also a great choice.

The Pear Figure

The pear body shape is smaller at the bust and larger around the hips and thighs. Those with this unique body shape often have the problem of finding dresses that aren’t restricting on the hips while also being too loose-fitting around the bust area. However, strapless dresses and off-the-shoulder dresses are a great choice. It is also best to opt for dress styles that flare out from the waistline as this will flatter your figure. So A-line skirts and fitted tops are the best choices for pear-shaped figures.

Athletic Figure

The athletic figure body type showcases a narrow silhouette. In addition, those with this body type tend to have less defined waistlines and broader shoulders, which can make dress shopping a bit tricky. Although, you should opt for dress designs that have ruffles at the skirt to balance your shoulders. Other volume-increasing details such as embellishments and wait ties or belts are also a great choice. It is also wise to avoid hemlines that are too short, as this detail will create a top-heavy look while making your midsection seem smaller.

The Apple Figure

The apple body shape is rounder at the abdomen, as the most defining feature of those with this body type. While most women with this body shape shun their genetics and other factors such as pregnancy for their figure specifics, dress shopping is easiest for those with apple figures. The best choices for apple body shapes are flowing maxi dresses that care tighter around the bust area and dresses that clinch under the bust and flare out. Your main goal when dress shopping is to find designs that draw attention to your bust area.

With so many dress designs out there, you will be able to find various summer and spring dresses for your wardrobe that flatter your figure, regardless of what body shape you have. With that said, it is crucial to consider your body shape when shopping for dresses and any other wardrobe essentials to ensure your outfits always accentuate your best features.