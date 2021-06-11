Sunkissed Makeup Looks to Open Up the Summer Season Looking on Point

We all want to refresh our look for the summer season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we want to go very far from our comfort zone. While vibrant colors are definitely ‘in’, many of us want to celebrate the sunny season with neutral sunkissed makeup looks. The neutral brown, bronze, rosy, and other earthy tones can give you a sophisticated appearance in all instances. For the ladies who want to stay ahead of trends, we gathered some wonderful examples of this summery look. Scroll down for some of the best examples of sunkissed makeup and learn how you can easily pull off this universally flattering look for summer!

Photo By @claudianeascu/Instagram

If you want to keep things simple, this minimalistic sunkissed makeup look is the perfect choice for you. Add peachy tones to your cheeks and matching glossy lipstick for a radiant appearance.