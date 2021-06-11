5 Essentials for a Summer Spent Outdoors

The first warm days of late spring and early summer always draw people outdoors. With the sun and warmth, you’ll want to be outside exercising, socializing, going to events, and just hanging at the beach. Especially after winter and the pandemic, everyone is itching to spend a lot of time outdoors. Be prepared for a great summer by stocking the essentials. Nothing spoils time outside faster than itchy mosquito bites, forgotten sunglasses, or a poorly-stocked beach bag. Grab these musts and get ready for summer 2021.

1. Bug Spray

Without a doubt, one of the biggest nuisances that can wreck a summer day outside is the humble insect. From mosquitoes to biting flies, bugs are out in full force in the summer. Many of them want a taste of you or your food in the case of ants.

Controlling insects and preventing bites is vital for enjoying a day or evening outside, but it’s also essential for your health. Mosquitoes and ticks can cause the West Nile virus, Lyme disease, and other illnesses. Protect yourself no matter where you are, but especially near water and in warmer states.

Invest in a good bug spray and stock up for the season. It should always be on hand, so you’re never stuck outside, vulnerable to bites. In addition to bug spray, try some other tools and methods for keeping bugs at bay:

● Light citronella candles and tiki torches at parties.

● Use screens and bug nets to create a sheltered area.

● Put up a circulating fan to blow insects away from people.

● Stay away from or drain standing water, like puddles and birdbaths.

● Put in plants that repel mosquitoes, like lemon balm, marigolds, rosemary, and mint.

2. Sunglasses

Sunglasses play multiple roles on summer days. While they are a great style statement, the real reason to wear shades is to protect your eyes. Eyes can be damaged by the sun, just like skin, and they should be protected. They also protect the skin around the eyes, both from damage that can cause cancer and the damage that leads to wrinkles.

Depending on what outdoor activity you’re doing this summer, you may need shades to protect your eyes from debris, like flying sand. If you’re into summer sports, look at Oakley sunglasses. The brand carries a range of styles that are lightweight and durable. They fit well and provide more coverage than non-sports brands.

Summer sunglasses come in all kinds of styles and frames. Get a pair for every type of summer event, from concerts to a day on the boat to a beach volleyball game. With prescription lenses in them, you’ll be ready for anything.

3. Beach Towels

A good beach towel is not just a necessity for the beach or pool; it’s also a versatile piece of summer equipment. Get a large towel you can stretch out on at the beach, and that will thoroughly dry you after a dip in the pool. You can also use it to stay warm on a cool evening and wash dirt and mud off before getting back on the road.

A beach towel is also a style statement. Find a high-quality, large towel, but also have fun with it. Choose a towel to match your personality. Better yet, get a separate towel for different events and outfits.

4. Oversized Bag or Backpack

Carrying everything to the beach or campground is tough without the right bag. To haul your bug spray, towel, car keys, phone, and of course, snacks, make sure you have a good bag or backpack to fit it all. This allows you to always be prepared for the next adventure.

A beach bag works well for most events, but get a backpack if you’re doing something sportier. Backpacks are great for hiking, mountain biking, or any activity that requires a lot of movement. You can carry it more comfortably and for longer periods than a beach bag.

5. Waterproof Camera

A waterproof camera isn’t necessarily essential, but it’s a lot of fun to have one on hand. It’s especially useful when you’re doing something wet and dirty. You won’t have to worry about ruining a good camera or your phone by getting it wet. A waterproof camera can go in the water with you so you can document every part of your summer fun. Consider something like a GoPro that can take videos as well.

Get Ready for Summer

Summer is just about here, school is almost out, and the long winter of the pandemic is nearing an end. Now is the time to get ready for a summer full of outdoor fun. With the right supplies on hand, you’ll be prepared for any outdoor summer activity.