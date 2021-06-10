How To Throw The Ultimate Slumber Party

Sleepovers are always a blast! Kids and adults alike enjoy a good slumber party. But it can also be challenging to host one, especially if it’s your first time doing so. What goes with hosting a slumber party? What activities will be fun enough for all the guests? How should the room be prepared? These are only a few of the many questions you’ll find yourself asking when you’re given the honor of throwing a slumber party.

If you’re worried about all these concerns, now’s a good time to bid your worries goodbye! Here are some insights into how you can throw the ultimate slumber party:

1. Provide Comfortable Blankets

What’s a slumber party without comfortable blankets? Set the air conditioner up to the coldest setting, and give your guests comfortable blankets as part of their loot bags. If you head out early or search online for options of blankets to purchase, you’ll find that there are now many styles you can choose from, including a blanket hoodie. It’s a perfect way to stay warm and comfortable while watching a good movie, eating popcorn, or gossiping with friends.

2. Create Cute Invitations

Slumber party invitations are known for having fun and cute little details. So, to make your slumber party even more memorable, why not include these as well. Slumber party invitations aren’t really necessary, but they’re always nice to have.

However, if you’re on a tight budget, you don’t have to worry about having to skip the invites. You can opt for digital or online invitations as well, with so many free tools online to help you create your slumber party invite.

3. Pitch Tents In Your Backyard

If you’ve got a backyard and you can vouch for the safety of holding activities there, then why not incorporate the camping experience into your slumber party. Pitch tents outside to create an area where everyone invited to your slumber party can camp out. You can complete the experience by setting up a bonfire and an outdoor grill.

If you don’t have a backyard but you’ve got enough space in your living room, deck, or terrace, then go ahead and pitch the tents there. You can make your party more memorable and unique by recreating the camping experience wherever possible.

4. Serve Some Party Snacks

Of course, what’s a sleepover without the party snacks? Just because it’s a slumber party doesn’t mean that you’re inviting people over just to sleep. In fact, in a slumber party, the kids and adults may not even want to sleep at all, as they wouldn’t want the fun to end!

So, be ready with your party snacks. Depending on what time you’ve set for your slumber party, you may also have to serve dinner for the guests. Then, be ready with the snacks that’ll last them through midnight. These can be anything from pizza, chips, and popcorn to cakes, cupcakes, and even some ice cream. Keep in mind that there are certain factors to consider when choosing party foods, including your guests’ allergies or dietary restrictions.

5. Set Up A Kiddie Pool

If you’ve got a swimming pool in your backyard, then it’s time for you to bring out those inflatables so that guests can also have some outdoor fun. A slumber party doesn’t mean that they have to be confined to the bedroom. Just be sure, however, that your pool is safe. Consider the age of your guests, especially if you’re hosting children without their parents to watch over them.

If you don’t have a pool but you’ve got the garden space for it, a kiddie pool can also be just as fun. Plus, this is safer for young children since you won’t have to worry about anyone wading off into the deeper areas.

6. Coordinate Matching Pajamas

Slumber parties are usually organized for a group of best friends. So, together with the hooded blanket, matching pajamas are also nice items to give away during the party. You can even start wearing them for the evening.

For kids, you may want to opt for pajamas with the children’s favorite cartoon characters. With adults, having matching pajamas or sleepwear lingerie will look really good in photos.

Conclusion

So, are you now feeling more confident in throwing the ultimate slumber party? Just apply the tips above to make the process easier and less worrisome. In fact, you shouldn’t have to dread planning for it at all. To make the slumber party as fun as possible, you should try to enjoy the planning process. Just focus on keeping your guests entertained—so that they don’t get tempted to sleep right away—and they’re sure to have the best slumber party experience.