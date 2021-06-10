bolden up your look this summer with 3D nail art

Many gorgeous nail art trends are going around this summer, but none as captivating as the 3D nail art designs. As you’ve probably noticed, both Hollywood and Instagram celebrities are super obsessed with 3D nail art and frequently give their fingertips outrageous outfits. For the ladies who are ready to try something new and spice up their look, this might be the perfect nail trend to hop on. If you need some ideas before you visit your favorite salon, here are a few designs that will sparkle your creativity and give your fingertips an enchanting look.

Photo By @eternalhappinesss/Instagram

Glamorous yet minimalistic, this 3D nail art falls under the sophisticated category. Opt for clear tips and mesmerizing golden details to recreate this stunning design.